Bank of Baroda BOB Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply Online for Head and Manager Posts

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has published the notification for the post of Head/ Dy. Head and Sr. Manager. Candidates can check vacancy break-up, important dates, ligibility, selection process and other details.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring for the post of Head/ Dy. Head, Manager and Sr. Manager. Eligible and interested can apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 from 23 February 2022 to 15 March 2022 on bankofbaroda.in.

The candidates can check vacancy break-up, important dates, eligibility, selection process and other details for the recruitment below:

BOB Recruitment Notification Download

BOB Recruitment Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting date of Online Application - 23 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 15 March 2022

BOB Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details

Regular Vacancies:

Post Department Grade/ Scale Vacancies Sr. Manager – Large Corporate Credit Risk Management Risk Management MMG/S-III 3 Sr. Manager – Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management Risk Management MMG/S-III 3 Sr. Manager – Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG Risk Management MMG/S-III 2 Sr. Manager – MSME Credit Risk Management Risk Management MMG/S-III 2 Sr. Manager – Retail Credit Risk Management Risk Management MMG/S-III 1 Sr. Manager – Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management Risk Management MMG/S-III 1 Sr. Manager – Enterprise and Operational Risk Management Risk Management MMG/S-III 7 Sr. Manager – Model Development and Analytics Risk Management MMG/S-III 4 Sr. Manager – Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control Risk Management MMG/S-III 2 Sr. Manager – Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis Risk Management MMG/S-III 2 Manager – Risk Analyst Fraud Risk Management MMG/S-II 3 Manager – Fraud Risk Analyst Fraud Risk Management MMG/S-II 1

Contractual Vacancies for Risk Management Department:

Post Vacancies Head/ Dy. Head – Large Corporate Credit Risk Management 1 Head/ Dy. Head – Project Finance – Infrastructure & ESG 1 Head/ Dy. Head – MSME Credit Risk Management 1 Head/ Dy. Head – Retail Credit Risk Management 1 Head/ Dy. Head – Enterprise and Operational Risk Management 1 Head/ Dy. Head – Fraud Incidence and Root Cause Analysis 1 Head/ Dy. Head – Portfolio Monitoring & Quality Control 1 Head/ Dy. Head – Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management 1 Head/ Dy. Head – Rural & Agriculture Loans Credit Risk Management 1 Head/ Dy. Head – Model Development and Analytics 1 Head/ Dy. Head – Credit Rating Analysis 1

Eligibility Criteria for BOB Sr Manager and Head Posts

Educational Qualfiication:

Head/ Dy. Head - Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as full-time course from a recognized institute and a Minimum of 10 years of the overall experience.

Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as full-time course from a recognized institute and a Minimum of 10 years of the overall experience. Sr Manager - Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as full-time course from a recognized institute and a minimum of 5 years of the overall experience.

Chartered Accountant (CA), or Full time MBA/PGDM or its equivalent as full-time course from a recognized institute and a minimum of 5 years of the overall experience. Manager – Risk Analyst (Fraud Risk Management Department) - B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science / Data Science or Graduation in Mathematics / Statistics and Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience.

Risk Analyst (Fraud Risk Management Department) - B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science / Data Science or Graduation in Mathematics / Statistics and Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience. Manager – Fraud Risk Analyst (Fraud Risk Management Department) - B. Tech/ B.E./ M. Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/

Data Science/ Machine Learning & AI. or Graduate in Computer Science/ IT i.e. B.Sc/ BCA/ MCA. and Mandatory Certification from SAS and Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience.

Age Limit:

Head/ Dy. Head - 32 to 55 years

32 to 55 years Sr Manager - 27 to 40 years

27 to 40 years Manager - 24 to 24 years

Selection Process for BOB Bank of Baroda Head and Manager Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022?

Visit the Bank’s website (www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm) Register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities on the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc Upload your Bio-data while filling online application and scan photographs, signature and other documents related to the eligibility. Pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

Application Fee: