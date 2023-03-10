Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Bank of India PO 2023 exam to be held on 19th March 2023 for selection process of 500 vacancies of Credit Officer and IT Officer . In this article, we look at the detailed subject-wise topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme.

Get all details here on Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023

Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023: Bank of India, a leading Public Sector Bank, is scheduled to conduct the Bank of India PO 2023 exam on 19th March 2023 for the recruitment of 500 vacancies of Credit Officer (General Banking stream) and IT Officer (Specialist stream). There are 350 vacancies for Credit Officers and 150 vacancies for IT Officers in the Bank of India.

The Bank of India PO 2023 exam shall be held across different centers in the country. Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in the written exam for shortlisting for the further selection process, Therefore, candidates preparing for the BOI PO exam should adhere to the Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023 to score high marks.

In this article, we shall look at the Bank of India PO Syllabus in detail for subject-wise topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme.

Bank of India PO Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Bank of India PO 2023 Events Important Dates Bank of India Recruitment Notification 2023 8th February 2023 Online Application Start Date 11th February 2023 Online Application End Date 25th February 2023 Bank of India PO Admit Card 2023 March 2023 Bank of India PO Exam Date 2023 19th March 2023

Bank of India PO Selection Process 2023

The Bank of India PO Selection Process consists of three phases:

Online Written Test Interview General Discussion (GD)

The final selection of the candidates will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Online Examination, Personal Interview and Group discussion. The final list will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN.

After the final selection of the candidates as above, they are required to mandatorily pass the Diploma course (PGDBM) before getting inducted/ absorbed in the Bank.

Bank of India PO Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates appearing for the Bank of India PO 2023 exam must familiarize themselves with the latest exam pattern. Below, we have shared the detailed BOI PO Exam Pattern 2023:

Phase -1 Written Test

The Written Test is conducted online. Sectional timing shall be applicable.

The Test of English Language and English Descriptive paper will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

The test of English Language and English Descriptive Paper will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language and English Descriptive Paper will not be added while preparing the merit List.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Bank of India PO Exam Pattern 2023 Section/Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 35 40 40 minutes Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 minutes English Descriptive paper (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 minutes

Phase-2 Group Discussion (GD)

Group Discussion will be conducted for the candidates selected through the online test at some selected centers. The total marks allotted for Group Discussion will be 40.

Minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for General/EWS category candidates and 35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD category candidates.

Phase-3 Interview

Bank will conduct personal interviews of all the selected candidates. The total marks allotted for the Interview will be 60.

Minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for General/EWS category candidates and 35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD category candidates.

Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023

There are 5 sections (four objective type tests and 1 descriptive type test) in the Bank of India PO exam. Below, we have shared the detailed syllabus for Objective Type Tests subjects in the Bank of India PO 2023 exam:

Bank of India PO Sections Detailed Syllabus & Topics English Language Reading Comprehension Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms Fillers Error Detection Sentence Rearrangement Word Swap Idioms & Phrases Reasoning and Computer Aptitude Reasoning Arithmetical Reasoning Puzzle Direction Sense Test Alpha-Numeric Series Logical Reasoning Data Sufficiency Venn Diagrams Analogy Clocks & Calendars Coding Decoding Passage-Based Deriving Conclusions Statement – Conclusions Coding-Decoding Number, Ranking & Time Sequence Statement – Arguments Computer Aptitude Networking Software & Hardware History of Computers Fundamentals of Computer Future of Computers Security Tools Basic Knowledge of the Internet Computer Languages Computer Shortcut Keys Database Input and Output Devices MS Office General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness National and International current affairs Important national & international organization & their headquarter Important days and their themes Banking reforms Latest acts related to banking Latest circulars of RBI Priority sector lending (PSL) Regulatory bodies like SEBI, NABARD and RBI Basel Norms Latest mergers and MOUs of banks & financial institutions Important Committees Credit Rating Agencies SARFESI Act The latest news related to Non-performing assets Data Analysis & Interpretation Tabular Graph Line Graph Pie Chart Bar Graph Radar Graph Caselet Missing Case DI Caselet DI Data Sufficiency Probability Permutation and Combination

