JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Bank of India PO 2023 exam to be held on 19th March 2023 for selection process of 500 vacancies of Credit Officer and IT Officer . In this article, we look at the detailed subject-wise topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme.

Get all details here on Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023
Get all details here on Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023

Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023: Bank of India, a leading Public Sector Bank, is scheduled to conduct the Bank of India PO 2023 exam on 19th March 2023 for the recruitment of 500 vacancies of Credit Officer (General Banking stream) and IT Officer (Specialist stream). There are 350 vacancies for Credit Officers and 150 vacancies for IT Officers in the Bank of India.

The Bank of India PO 2023 exam shall be held across different centers in the country. Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in the written exam for shortlisting for the further selection process, Therefore, candidates preparing for the BOI PO exam should adhere to the Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023 to score high marks.

In this article, we shall look at the Bank of India PO Syllabus in detail for subject-wise topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme.

Bank of India PO Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Bank of India PO 2023 Events Important Dates
Bank of India Recruitment Notification 2023 8th February 2023
Online Application Start Date 11th February 2023
Online Application End Date 25th February 2023
Bank of India PO Admit Card 2023 March 2023  
Bank of India PO Exam Date 2023 19th March 2023

Bank of India PO Selection Process 2023

The Bank of India PO Selection Process consists of three phases:

  1. Online Written Test
  2. Interview
  3. General Discussion (GD)

The final selection of the candidates will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in Online Examination, Personal Interview and Group discussion. The final list will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN.

After the final selection of the candidates as above, they are required to mandatorily pass the Diploma course (PGDBM) before getting inducted/ absorbed in the Bank.

Bank of India PO Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates appearing for the Bank of India PO 2023 exam must familiarize themselves with the latest exam pattern. Below, we have shared the detailed BOI PO Exam Pattern 2023:

Phase -1 Written Test

  • The Written Test is conducted online. Sectional timing shall be applicable.
  • The Test of English Language and English Descriptive paper will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.
  • The test of English Language and English Descriptive Paper will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language and English Descriptive Paper will not be added while preparing the merit List.
  • There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Bank of India PO Exam Pattern 2023

Section/Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

35

40

40 minutes

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

45

60

60 minutes

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40

40

35 minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

60

45 minutes

English Descriptive paper (Letter Writing & Essay)

2

25

30 minutes

Phase-2 Group Discussion (GD)

Group Discussion will be conducted for the candidates selected through the online test at some selected centers. The total marks allotted for Group Discussion will be 40.

Minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for General/EWS category candidates and 35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD category candidates.

Phase-3 Interview

Bank will conduct personal interviews of all the selected candidates. The total marks allotted for the Interview will be 60.

Minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for General/EWS category candidates and 35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD category candidates.

Bank of India PO Syllabus 2023

There are 5 sections (four objective type tests and 1 descriptive type test) in the Bank of India PO exam. Below, we have shared the detailed syllabus for Objective Type Tests subjects in the Bank of India PO 2023 exam:

Bank of India PO Sections

Detailed Syllabus & Topics

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fillers

Error Detection

Sentence Rearrangement

Word Swap

Idioms & Phrases

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

Reasoning

Arithmetical Reasoning

Puzzle

Direction Sense Test

Alpha-Numeric Series

Logical Reasoning

Data Sufficiency

Venn Diagrams

Analogy

Clocks & Calendars

Coding Decoding

Passage-Based Deriving Conclusions

Statement – Conclusions

Coding-Decoding

Number, Ranking & Time Sequence

Statement – Arguments

 

Computer Aptitude

Networking Software & Hardware

History of Computers

Fundamentals of Computer

Future of Computers

Security Tools

Basic Knowledge of the Internet

Computer Languages

Computer Shortcut Keys

Database

Input and Output Devices

MS Office

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

National and International current affairs

Important national & international organization & their headquarter

Important days and their themes

Banking reforms

Latest acts related to banking

Latest circulars of RBI

Priority sector lending (PSL)

Regulatory bodies like SEBI, NABARD and RBI

Basel Norms

Latest mergers and MOUs of banks & financial institutions

Important Committees

Credit Rating Agencies

SARFESI Act

The latest news related to Non-performing assets

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Tabular Graph

Line Graph

Pie Chart

Bar Graph

Radar Graph Caselet

Missing Case DI

Caselet DI

Data Sufficiency

Probability

Permutation and Combination

BOI PO Admit Card 2023 (Soon), Click Here

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus for the Bank of India?

There are 5 sections (four objective type tests and 1 descriptive type test) in the Bank of India PO exam. BOI PO syllabus includes English Language, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and English Descriptive paper (Letter Writing & Essay).

Q2. Is there a negative marking in the Bank of India PO 2023?

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

Take Free Online Bank of India Credit Officer 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next