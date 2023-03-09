BOI PO Admit Card 2023 (Soon) at bankofindia.co.in: Exam on 19 March

BOI PO Admit Card 2023: Bank of India (BOI) is soon going to release the admit card of the online exam scheduled to be held for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website. BOI PO Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 March 2023. Hence, BOI PO Admit Card Link is expected second or third week of March 2023.
BOI PO Admit Card 2023 Link
BOI PO Admit Card Link will be provided in this article. The candidates can download the Bank of India PO Admit Card using their registration details including registration number or roll number or password.
|BOI PO Admit Card
|to release soon
BOI PO Admit Card Overview
|Name of the Exam Body
|Bank of India (BOI)
|Post Name
|Probationary Officer (PO)
|Number of Vacancies
|500
|Category
|Admit Card
|Mode of Exam
|Online
|BOI PO Exam Date
|19 March 2023
|BOI PO Admit Card Date
|in the second or third week
|BOI PO Result Date
|to be announced
|Website
|bankofindia.co.in
BOI PO Admit Card 2023: Check Exam Scheme
Bank will conduct the exam via online mode. The candidate will be given multiple-choice question as follow:
|Subject
|Number of Question
|Marks
|Time
|English Language
|35
|40
|40 minutes
|Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|45
|60
|60 minutes
|General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|40
|40
|35 minutes
|Data Analysis & Interpretation
|35
|60
|45 minutes
|English Descriptive paper (Letter Writing & Essay)
|2
|25
|30 minutes
For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score.
BOI Probationary Officer Admit Card: How to Download BOI PO Admit Card 2023 ?
The candidates can download BOI PO Admit Card through the steps given below in this article below:
Step 1: Go to the website of BOI - bankofindia.co.in and visit the 'Careers Section'
Step 2: Click on the admit card link provided on the page
Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page where you need to entre the asked details
Step 4: Download BOI Admit Card 2023
Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card and appeare in the exam
BOI PO Admit Card 2023: Check BO PO Qualifying Marks.
The minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for General/EWS category. Candidates belonging to the Category SC/ST/OBC/PWD, filling in vacancies reserved for the relevant category, will be entitled to a relaxation of 5% marks in relation to that stipulated for General/EWS category candidates. Bank may at its discretion may change minimum qualifying marks.
Bank will conduct the personal interviews of all the selected candidatesin the online exam.