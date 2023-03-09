BOI PO Admit Card 2023 (Soon) at bankofindia.co.in: Exam on 19 March

BOI PO Admit Card 2023 will soon be released by the Bank of India (BOI). Candidates can check the admit card related updates here.

BOI PO Admit Card 2023: Bank of India (BOI) is soon going to release the admit card of the online exam scheduled to be held for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website. BOI PO Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 March 2023. Hence, BOI PO Admit Card Link is expected second or third week of March 2023.

BOI PO Admit Card 2023 Link

BOI PO Admit Card Link will be provided in this article. The candidates can download the Bank of India PO Admit Card using their registration details including registration number or roll number or password.

BOI PO Admit Card to release soon

BOI PO Admit Card Overview

Name of the Exam Body Bank of India (BOI) Post Name Probationary Officer (PO) Number of Vacancies 500 Category Admit Card Mode of Exam Online BOI PO Exam Date 19 March 2023 BOI PO Admit Card Date in the second or third week BOI PO Result Date to be announced Website bankofindia.co.in

BOI PO Admit Card 2023: Check Exam Scheme

Bank will conduct the exam via online mode. The candidate will be given multiple-choice question as follow:

Subject Number of Question Marks Time English Language 35 40 40 minutes Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 45 minutes English Descriptive paper (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 minutes

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score.

BOI Probationary Officer Admit Card: How to Download BOI PO Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download BOI PO Admit Card through the steps given below in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the website of BOI - bankofindia.co.in and visit the 'Careers Section'

Step 2: Click on the admit card link provided on the page

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page where you need to entre the asked details

Step 4: Download BOI Admit Card 2023

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card and appeare in the exam

BOI PO Admit Card 2023: Check BO PO Qualifying Marks.

The minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for General/EWS category. Candidates belonging to the Category SC/ST/OBC/PWD, filling in vacancies reserved for the relevant category, will be entitled to a relaxation of 5% marks in relation to that stipulated for General/EWS category candidates. Bank may at its discretion may change minimum qualifying marks.

Bank will conduct the personal interviews of all the selected candidatesin the online exam.