BARC Recruitment 2023: 4374 Vacancies for Stipendiary Trainee and Other Posts, Download Notification

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is looking for 4374 Stipendiary Trainees and Other Posts. Check Application Form, Notification, Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details Here.

BARC Recruitment 2023: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) has published the latest notification for filling up a huge number of vacancies for Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee), Technical Officer/C, Scientific Assistant/B and Technician/B. A total of 4374 vacancies are available of which 2946 vacancies are for Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee) Category 1, 1216 for Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee) Category 2, 181 for Technical Officer Posts, 24 for Technician and 7 for Scientific Assistant Posts.

Candidates can apply online from April 24, 2023 onwards. It is to be noted that, BARC Application Process will close on May 22, 2023. The direct link to apply will be provided here.

Interested candidates can check more details on BARC Vacancy such as eligibility, selection process, salary, application process etc. in this article below:

BARC Recruitment 2023 Overview

Exam Body Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Name of the Post Training Scheme (Stipendiary Trainee) Technical Officer/C Scientific Assistant/B Technician/B Advertisement Number 03/2023/BARC Type Job Registration Dates April 24 to May 22, 2023 Number of Vacancies 4374 Job Location All India Mode of Application Online Official Website barc.gov.in

BARC Notification 2023

BARC has released the notification for more than four thousand posts on its official website. The candidates can download the notification here.

BARC Job Notification Download Here

BARC Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy Technical Officer 181 Scientific Assistant 7 Technician (Boiler Attendant) 24 Stipendiary Trainee Cat-I 1216 Stipendiary Trainee Cat-II 2946

BARC Eligibility Criteria 2023



Educational Qualification:

Category-I Stipendiary Trainee - Online applications are invited for Category-I Stipendiary Trainee in the relevant disciplines with educational / technical qualifications from a recognized University / Board of Technical Education of Central or State Government. Diploma should be 3 years after SSC or 2 years after HSC / ITI / B.Sc. Candidates undergoing / completed M.Sc. Integrated course and applying for Post Code No.TR-01 to TR-06 shall produce B.Sc. degree Certificate.

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee - SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate PLUS Trade Certificate* in respective trade. Or HSC with Physics, Chemistry and Maths with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or HSC with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or HSC (Science) with minimum 60% marks in aggregate Plus 2 years Diploma recognized by Dental Council of India.

Technical Officer - M.Sc., M.Lib., B.E. / B.Tech. from a recognized University.

Scientific Assistant - B.Sc.(Food Technology/ Home Science / Nutrition)

Technician - SSC PLUS Second Class Boiler Attendant’s Certificate

Age Limit:

Technical Officer - 18 to 35 years

Scientific Assistant - 18 to 30 years

Technician - 18 to 25 years

Category I – Stipendiary Trainee - 19 to 24 years

Category II – Stipendiary Trainee - 18 to 22 years

BARC Salary Details 2023

Name of the Post Salary Technical Officer Rs. 56,100 Scientific Assistant Rs. 35,400 Technician Rs. 21,700 ST Category 1 1st year - Rs. 24,000/- 2nd year - Rs. 26,000/- ST Category 2 1st year - Rs. 20,000/- 2nd year - Rs. 22,000/-

Selection Process for BARC Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Technical Officer - Selection will be on the basis of performance in interview.

Scientific Assistant/B and Category-I Stipendiary Trainee - There will be an online exam followed by interview.

Technician/B and Category-II Stipendiary Trainee - The Selection Process consists of Tests in three stages – Preliminary Test, – Advanced Test and Skill Test.

How to Apply for BARC Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates can apply online on the official website of BARC.

Step 1: Go to the official website of BARC Online - https://barconlineexam.com

Step 2: Click on the application link

Step 3: Fill the application form

Step 4: Submit the form

Step 5:After submitting the online application form candidates are required to take print / save copy of the online application form and preserve it till the document verification/all the selection process completes

Application Fee: