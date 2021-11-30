BARC Security Guard Answer Key 2021 Out @recruit.barc.gov.in, Download Here

BARC Security Guard Answer Key has been uploaded by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) on the official website - barc.gov.in.

BARC Security Guard Answer Key 2021: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for Security Guard Posts. Candidates can download BARC Answer Key from the official website - recruit.barc.gov.in.

BARC Security Guard Answer Key Link is provided in this article.

BARC Security Guard Answer Key

How to Download BARC Security Guard Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of BARC - barc.gov.in Click on the link ‘ Answer Key of Stage-2 Written Test for Security Guard post’ Download BARC Security Guard Answer Key PDF Check your answers

Candidates can check their probable result with the help of the answer key. one mark shall be awarded for each correct answer key and 1/4th mark deducted for each incorrect answer key.

BACR Security Guard Exam was held on 29 October and the admit card was released on 20 October 2021. BARC Security Guard Notification was published for 73 vacant post of Security Guard (Group B) in BARC Trombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra and its facility at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.