Khel Mahakumbh 2025: Dates, Registration, Eligibility, Sports List & Awards

Khel Mahakumbh 2025, Gujarat’s largest grassroots sports festival, will run from December 5, 2024 to March 31, 2025, with online registration open until September 22, 2025 for thousands of athletes across various age groups and sporting categories. Khel Mahakumbh 2025 is organized by the Sports Authority of Gujarat and the State Sports Department, aiming to boost sports participation, identify emerging talent, and foster a sports culture at grassroots level. This annual event welcomes participants from every walk of life, including men, women, and para-athletes. Event Dates and Timings Registration Period: August 29, 2025 – September 22, 2025, until 6 PM.

Games Start: December 5, 2024.

Games End: March 31, 2025.

Taluka Level Competitions: January 6 – January 12, 2025.

District Level Competitions: January 15 – January 31, 2025.

State Level Events: Phase 1: February 15 – February 24, 2025; Phase 2: March 15 – March 31, 2025.

Inauguration Ceremony: January 4 or 5, 2025.

Registration Process Athletes must register online at the official portal: [khelmahakumbh.gujarat.gov.in].

Registration is mandatory for participation; without it, athletes are not permitted to compete.

Steps include filling the form with personal, guardian, and contact details, choosing category (individual, team, school/college), and submitting documents as required.

On successful registration, candidates receive a registration number to be used for future reference. Categories & Eligibility Events are open for multiple age groups: Under-9

Under-11

Under-14

Under-17

Open Category

40+ years

60+ years

Para-athletes for 25 events. Sporting Events Khel Mahakumbh 2025 features a diverse range of 39 sports: Olympic sports: Athletics, badminton, boxing, chess, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, judo, karate, lawn tennis, shooting, skating, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, basketball, football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, handball, beach sports, rugby, archery, artistic skating.

Emerging sports: Yoga, tug of war, woodball, mallakhamb, roll ball, sepak takraw, sports climbing, soft tennis.

Special and para-sports events are included to promote inclusivity.

The online registration for Khel Mahakumbh 2025 starts on August 29, 2025, and closes on September 22, 2025. The process is straightforward and all athletes must register via the official portal to participate. Step-by-Step Registration Process Visit the official website: Go to https://khelmahakumbh.gujarat.gov.in.

Click on Login/Register: On the homepage, select Login/Register to start.

Choose category: Select either Individual, Team, or School/College registration.

Read guidelines: Carefully review all instructions before proceeding.

Fill out form: Enter all required information, including name, gender, date of birth, guardian details, and contact information.

Submit application: Complete the form and click "Submit" to finalize your registration.

Note your registration number: Save your reference number or KMK ID for future use.

Purpose and Vision Commencing in 2010, Khel Mahakumbh is a sporting platform which is inclusive of men, women, and para-athletes, where it aims to give birth to a sporting culture throughout the state. The event follows the motto "Khele Te Khile" and aligns with Gujarat's vision for sports for development as well as hope for future international events. Sports and Participation More than 36 sports events are being provided, ranging from conventional games such as kabaddi, kho-kho, tug of war, and athletics to the modern Olympic sports and upcoming events such as chess, yoga, swimming, skating, table tennis, badminton, archery, fencing, shooting, sports climbing, and para-sports. Khel Mahakumbh 2025 invites participants from all age groups: under-9, under-11, under-14, under-17, open category, 40+, 60+, and para-athletes.