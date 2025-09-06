Khel Mahakumbh 2025: Dates, Registration, Eligibility, Sports List & Awards

Khel Mahakumbh 2025, Gujarat’s largest grassroots sports festival, will run from December 5, 2024 to March 31, 2025, with online registration open until September 22, 2025 for thousands of athletes across various age groups and sporting categories.
Khel Mahakumbh 2025 is organized by the Sports Authority of Gujarat and the State Sports Department, aiming to boost sports participation, identify emerging talent, and foster a sports culture at grassroots level. This annual event welcomes participants from every walk of life, including men, women, and para-athletes.
Event Dates and Timings
Registration Period: August 29, 2025 – September 22, 2025, until 6 PM.
Games Start: December 5, 2024.
Games End: March 31, 2025.
Taluka Level Competitions: January 6 – January 12, 2025.
District Level Competitions: January 15 – January 31, 2025.
State Level Events: Phase 1: February 15 – February 24, 2025; Phase 2: March 15 – March 31, 2025.
Inauguration Ceremony: January 4 or 5, 2025.
Registration Process
Athletes must register online at the official portal: [khelmahakumbh.gujarat.gov.in].
Registration is mandatory for participation; without it, athletes are not permitted to compete.
Steps include filling the form with personal, guardian, and contact details, choosing category (individual, team, school/college), and submitting documents as required.
On successful registration, candidates receive a registration number to be used for future reference.
Categories & Eligibility
Events are open for multiple age groups:
Under-9
Under-11
Under-14
Under-17
Open Category
40+ years
60+ years
Para-athletes for 25 events.
Sporting Events
Khel Mahakumbh 2025 features a diverse range of 39 sports:
Olympic sports: Athletics, badminton, boxing, chess, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, judo, karate, lawn tennis, shooting, skating, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, basketball, football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, handball, beach sports, rugby, archery, artistic skating.
Emerging sports: Yoga, tug of war, woodball, mallakhamb, roll ball, sepak takraw, sports climbing, soft tennis.
Special and para-sports events are included to promote inclusivity.
The online registration for Khel Mahakumbh 2025 starts on August 29, 2025, and closes on September 22, 2025. The process is straightforward and all athletes must register via the official portal to participate.
Step-by-Step Registration Process
Visit the official website: Go to https://khelmahakumbh.gujarat.gov.in.
Click on Login/Register: On the homepage, select Login/Register to start.
Choose category: Select either Individual, Team, or School/College registration.
Read guidelines: Carefully review all instructions before proceeding.
Fill out form: Enter all required information, including name, gender, date of birth, guardian details, and contact information.
Submit application: Complete the form and click "Submit" to finalize your registration.
Note your registration number: Save your reference number or KMK ID for future use.
Purpose and Vision
Commencing in 2010, Khel Mahakumbh is a sporting platform which is inclusive of men, women, and para-athletes, where it aims to give birth to a sporting culture throughout the state.
The event follows the motto "Khele Te Khile" and aligns with Gujarat's vision for sports for development as well as hope for future international events.
Sports and Participation
More than 36 sports events are being provided, ranging from conventional games such as kabaddi, kho-kho, tug of war, and athletics to the modern Olympic sports and upcoming events such as chess, yoga, swimming, skating, table tennis, badminton, archery, fencing, shooting, sports climbing, and para-sports.
Khel Mahakumbh 2025 invites participants from all age groups: under-9, under-11, under-14, under-17, open category, 40+, 60+, and para-athletes.
It is an open-entry festival and welcomes the fullest possible participation of schools, colleges, teams, and individuals
Awards & Opportunities
Exceptional performers will receive special awards and recognition.
Talent identification programs will be conducted for future national and international representation.
Para-athlete programs and events ensure wider accessibility and inclusiveness.
Key Takeaways
Khel Mahakumbh 2025 runs December 5, 2024 – March 31, 2025.
Online registration closes September 22, 2025, at 6 PM.
Eligibility spans all age groups and includes para-athletes.
Events held at multiple competitive levels and include 39 diverse sports.
Winners can expect awards and future opportunities.
This edition of Khel Mahakumbh anticipates record participation and continues to serve as a launchpad for emerging sporting talent in Gujarat
