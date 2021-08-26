BCECEB DECE LE Admit Card 2021 to release tomorrow @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Details Here

BCECEB DECE LE Admit Card 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is going to release the admit card for Diploma Entrance Competitive Examination Lateral Entry (DECE LE). The candidates who applied for BCECEB DECE LE Exam 2021 will be able to download their admit card through the official website of BCECEB.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 5 September 2021. The candidates will be able to make corrections to admit card as per para 3 from 28 August to 31 August 2021. The candidates can download the call letter by using their Registration No., date of birth on the login button.

How to download BCECEB DECE LE Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of BCECEB.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Click on ‘Bihar DECE (LE) Entrance Exam Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your Registration No., date of birth and click on the submit button. The BCECEB DECE LE Admit Card 2021will be displayed on the screen. Download BCECEB DECE LE Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download BCECEB DECE LE Admit Card 2021

The candidates appearing in BCECEB DECE LE 2021 Exam are advised to check and read the admit card carefully. The candidates are required to check the application details available on the admit card, if any changes, the candidates are required to correct the information and submit the application form from 28 August to 31 August 2021 at Exam Invigilator, BCECEB, Board Officer, IAS Sangh Bhawan near Patna Airport, Patna. No request will be considered after the due date. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.