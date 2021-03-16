BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 56 Personal Assistant, DEO, Ward Attendant, Workers and Other Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Operation Theatre Nurse, Staff Nurse and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 29 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 29 March 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Personal Assistant - 1 Post

Data Entry Operator (under AIAPGT Project) - 2 Posts

Data Entry Operator (under AIAPGT Project) - 1 Post

Operation Theater Nurse - 3 Posts

Staff Nurse - 11 Posts

Museum Keeper - 1 Post

Mid Wife - 4 Posts

Panchkarma Technician - 7 Posts

Panchkarma Attendant - 12 Posts

Lift Operator - 4 Posts

Laundry Supervisor - 1 Post

CSSD Attendant - 1 Post

Ward Attendant - 2 Posts

Workers - 2 Posts

Gas Manifold Technician- 4 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Personal Assistant - Graduate from a recognized University; 100/120 w.p.m. speed in shorthand; 5 years experience in any organization.

Data Entry Operator (under AIAPGT Project) - Degree from any recognized University; One-year diploma in Computer Application with working experience in the relevant field.

Data Entry Operator (under AIAPGT Project) - B.Com. Degree from any recognized University; One-year diploma in computer application with working experience in relevant field i.e. tally accounting software.

Operation Theater Nurse - B.Sc. Nursing from recognized University/ Institute with 02 years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home.

Staff Nurse - B.Sc. Nursing from recognized University/ Institute with 02 years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home.

Museum Keeper -Degree from recognized University; 3 years experience in any Government organization as Museum Keeper

Mid Wife - B.Sc Nursing from recognized University/Institute with 02 years experience in a reputed

Hospital/Nursing Home OR M.Sc. Nursing from recognized University/Institute with 01-year experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home OR Diploma in Nursing (GNM) from recognized

University/ Institute with 04 years experience in a reputed Hospital/Nursing Home.

Panchkarma Technician - 10th passed from any Government recognized board; Diploma (01-year duration) in Panchkarma with one-year working experience in a reputed Hospital OR Certificate in Panchkarma (06-month duration) with 2 years experience in a reputed hospital

Panchkarma Attendant -10th passed from any government recognized board; Certificate in Panchkarma Attendant (06 months) with one year experience as Panchkarma Attendant in a reputed Hospital.

Lift Operator - ITI Diploma in the relevant field.

Laundry Supervisor - 10th passed or equivalent and at least 2 years experience in a professional laundry.

CSSD Attendant - 10th passed with a diploma from ITI in the relevant field.

Ward Attendant - 8th passed with 01-year working experience in a reputed Hospital or Nursing Home

Workers - 12th/IT/D.Pharma (Ayu.) and 2 years of experience in the relevant field.

Gas Manifold Technician- 12th with Trade certificate or ITI Diploma in Mechanical Engineering; 2 Years practical experience in skilled capacity in a workshop or menial construction equipment.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Personal Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Operation Theater Nurse, Staff Nurse, Museum Keeper, Mid Wife, Panchkarma Technician, Panchkarma Attendant, Lift Operator, Laundry Supervisor, CSSD Attendant, Ward Attendant, Gas Manifold Technician- 30 years

Workers - 32 years

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 29 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.