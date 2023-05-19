BEL Havildar Recruitment 2023 For Havildar Posts: Salary Up to Rs. 79,000, Check Selection Process

BEL has invited online applications for the Havildar (Security) Posts on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Havildar Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company has invited online applications for the posts of Havildar (Security).These positions are available for its Bangalore Unit on permanent basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 06, 2023. Under the BEL Havildar Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive, a total of 12 vacant seats will be filled.

BEL Havildar Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: 06, 2023

BEL Havildar Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Havildar (Security)-12 Posts

BEL Havildar Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The candidates should possess the qualification of SSLC (Pass) and the experience as specified in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/experience of the posts.



BEL Havildar Recruitment 2023:

Grade / Career Path / Pay Scale/CTC WG-III/CP-III Rs. 20,500-3%-79,000/-

CTC: Rs.5.11 Lakhs (Approx.)

BEL Havildar Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Under the selection process for these posts the candidates will undergo Physical Endurance test and those who qualify the Physical Endurance test will be shortlisted for written test. Candidates should note that the Physical Endurance test and written test will be held at Bangalore.



BEL Havildar Recruitment 2023 PDF







BEL Havildar Recruitment 2023 How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form provided as a link from the official website. The duly filled in application along with the photocopies of the mentioned documents/enclosures should be sent through post to- DGM (HR/Central) Bharat Electronics Limited,

Jalahalli Post, Bangalore-560013. The envelope containing the application with relevant documents should be superscribed as ‘Application for the post of Havildar Security’ – BEL Bangalore Complex.