BEL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today for 340 Probationary Engineer Vacancies - Apply Link Active at bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2025 Apply Last Date: BEL has invited applications for 340 vacancies of Probationary Engineer (E-II Grade) across various engineering disciplines. Eligible candidates must complete their online application process at the official website by 14 November 2025 (till 11:59 pm). This is a great opportunity for the engineering graduates to work at a leading PSU in the country.

The candidates will be recruited for the following disciplines:

Electronics

Mechanical

Computer Science

Electrical

BEL Recruitment 2025 Overview

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navaratna PSU and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company with a portfolio of over 350 different products in the areas of Military Communication, Radars, Naval Systems, C4I Systems, Weapon Systems, Homeland Security, Strategic Communication and Unmanned Systems, Electronic Warfare, Tank Electronics and Electro Optics. BEL seeks applications from zealous and budding professionals for the post of Probationary Engineer across various engineering disciplines. Check the details below: