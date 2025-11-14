BEL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today for 340 Probationary Engineer Vacancies - Apply Link Active at bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2025 Apply Last Date: BEL has invited applications for 340 vacancies of Probationary Engineer (E-II Grade) across various engineering disciplines. Eligible candidates must complete their online application process at the official website by 14 November 2025 (till 11:59 pm). This is a great opportunity for the engineering graduates to work at a leading PSU in the country.
The candidates will be recruited for the following disciplines:
-
Electronics
-
Mechanical
-
Computer Science
-
Electrical
BEL Recruitment 2025 Overview
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navaratna PSU and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company with a portfolio of over 350 different products in the areas of Military Communication, Radars, Naval Systems, C4I Systems, Weapon Systems, Homeland Security, Strategic Communication and Unmanned Systems, Electronic Warfare, Tank Electronics and Electro Optics. BEL seeks applications from zealous and budding professionals for the post of Probationary Engineer across various engineering disciplines. Check the details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
|
Post Name
|
Probationary Engineer (E-II Grade)
|
Total Vacancies
|
340 (Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical)
|
Application Start Date
|
24 October 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
14 November 2025 (11:59 PM)
|
Application Mode
|
Online via BEL website
|
Minimum Qualification
|
B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg) in relevant engineering stream
BEL Recruitment 2025 Application Last Date
The online application process for BEL Probationary Engineer recruitment 2025 began on 24 October 2025 (from 11:00 AM) and will close today on 14 November 2025 (11:59 PM).
Candidates are advised to fill the application form as soon as possible without waiting for the last minute to avoid any website congestion or technical issues.
How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2025
Candidates must go through the detailed notification before applying for the BEL recruitment 2025. Those who find themselves eligible for the post of Probationary Engineer can follow the step-by-step process given below to apply.
-
Visit the official website of BEL- www.bel-india.in.
-
Go to the Careers section and click on “Job Notifications”.
-
You will find all the recent job notifications on the page. Look for BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025 notification.
-
Download the notification and read it carefully before applying.
-
Then click on ”Click here for Application Form”.
-
New Users have to register themselves first. For registration, provide details like:
-
Name
-
Date of Birth
-
Mobile Number
-
Email Address
-
You will get the User ID and Password after the registration on your registered email address. Use them for login.
-
After login to your account, fill the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the applicable application fee.
-
Preview the application form carefully before final submission.
BEL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Link
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the BEL Probationary Engineer recruitment 2025 through the link provided below:
Direct Link to Apply for the BEL Recruitment 2025
BEL Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
Candidates belonging to GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000/- + GST, i.e ₹1180/-. Prior to paying the application fee, candidates are required to carefully go through the advertisement and pay the fees only after making sure he/ she is eligible to apply for the said posts. Application fee once paid will not be refunded by the Company/ Bank to the applicants.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / EWS / OBC (NCL)
|
₹1,000 + GST (total ₹1,180)
|
SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen
|
Fee Exempted
