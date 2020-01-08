Best Upcoming Android Phones of 2020

With reports of several iPhones coming this year, many Android Phones with exciting features are on their way to this year. While 2019 has offered us some amazing Android Phones, here, in this article, we will talk about the upcoming Android Smartphones in 2020. So, hold your breath as the features of these Android phones may take your breath away.

1-Samsung Galaxy S11

South Korean tech giant Samsung is in the news for a long time now for its upcoming flagship and everyone is eagerly waiting for it. Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to launch with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is expected to support a powerful 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging. The phone may pack a triple rear camera setup (108MP+13MP+8MP) and 10MP front Camera. It is expected to cost around Rs. 73,990.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display Memory 8GB 256GB Operating System Android v10(Q) Processor Exynos 9 Octa 990 Camera Rear (108MP+13MP+8MP); Front 10MP Battery 4500mAh Launch Date February 18, 2020 (Expected)

2- Oppo Find X2

After Oppo Find X, the brand is expected to launch its sequel Oppo Find X2 this year. Previously, the pop-up selfie camera in Oppo Find X didn’t work as promised, so Oppo may launch its Find X2 with an under-display camera sensor.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display 6.5-inch AMOLED Display Memory 12GB 256GB Operating System Android v9.0(Pie) Processor Snapdragon 865 Camera Rear (16MP+24MP); Front 25MP Battery 3900mAh Launch Date February 19, 2020 (Expected)

3- Huawei P40 Lite

With all the restrictions from US firms, Huawei has a strong game in the Chinese market. After the huge success of its predecessor Huawei P30; P40 is expected to be launched in the year 2020. It is expected to cost around Rs. 73,990/-

SPECIFICATIONS

Display 6.40-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display Memory 8GB 128GB Operating System Android v10 Processor HiSilicon Kirin 810 Camera Rear (48MP+8MP+8MP+2MP); Front 16MP Battery 4200mAh Launch Date March 18, 2020 (Expected)

4- Xiaomi Mi10

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has already announced previously that it will launch Xiaomi MI 10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Chipset. It is also making the rounds as the Smartphone is expected to offer a 108MP primary camera with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display 6.5-inch Memory 8GB 128GB Operating System Android v9.0(Pie) Processor Snapdragon 865 Camera Rear (108MP+48MP+12MP+8MP); Front 32 MP Battery 4500mAh Launch Date May 6, 2020 (Expected)

5- OnePlus 8 series

Another Smartphone Company that has offered great Phones is OnePlus 8. After the launch of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T Pro, the company may launch its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro this year. OnePlus is in the news for its Concept One, having an Invisible camera feature at the rear panel and is powered by McLaren.

READ: OnePlus Concept One Smartphone Unveiled: Invisible Camera, Color-shifting Glass, and McLaren Signature leather

SPECIFICATIONS

Display 6.65-inch Memory 8GB 128GB Operating System Android v10(Q) Processor Snapdragon 865 Camera Rear (48MP+16MP+12MP); Front 24 MP Battery 4500mAh Launch Date April 23, 2020 (Expected)

So, these were some of the best upcoming Android Phones in 2020. We hope that you like our top picks. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone this year, you can consider these smartphones from the top brands and you won't regret having them!