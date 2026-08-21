BEU Result 2026 OUT at beu-bih.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
Bihar Engineering University Result OUT: Bihar Engineering University (BEU) declared the semester 2025 results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- beu-bih.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Bihar Engineering University result.
Key Points
- Bihar Engineering University (BEU) released results for various UG & PG courses.
- Results published March 6, 10, 13, 2026, are available on beu-bih.ac.in.
- Students can check & download results using their registration/roll number online.
beu-bih.ac.in Result OUT: Bihar Engineering University (BEU) has recently released the BEU results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, BArch, MBA, MTech and other exams. Bihar Engineering University result 2026 has been released online on the official website- beu-bih.ac.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their BEU results using the direct link provided below. To access the BEU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. After downloading your beu-bih.ac.in Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.
BEU Results 2026
As per the latest update, Bihar Engineering University (BEU) released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Bihar Engineering University results 2026 on the official website, beu-bih.ac.in.
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Bihar Engineering University result 2026
How to Download Bihar Engineering University Result 2026.
Candidates can check their various semester Bihar Engineering University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the BEU result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official exam portal of the University- results.beup.ac.in.
Step 2: Check your course in the given list and click on it.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on show result button
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download BEU Result PDF
Check the direct link below to view and download the BEU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Bihar Engineering University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Examinations Name
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Batch/ Session
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Exam Held
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Published Date
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Result Link
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B.Tech. 2nd Semester Examination, 2025 (Old)
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2023-27 (YBL)
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November 01, 2025
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March 13, 2026
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B.Tech. 2nd Semester Examination, 2025
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2024-28
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November 01, 2025
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March 13, 2026
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B.Arch. 2nd Semester Examination, 2025
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2024-29
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November 01, 2025
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March 13, 2026
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MBA 3rd Semester Examination 2024
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2023-25
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January 01, 2026
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March 10, 2026
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M.Tech 4th Semester Examination 2025
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2023-25
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January 01, 2026
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March 6, 2026
Problems in downloading the BEU Result 2026
If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the BEU result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.
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Close your Internet browser and try again.
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Ensure you have a stable internet connection.
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Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.
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Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.
Bihar Engineering University (BEU): Highlights
Bihar Engineering University (BEU) is located in Patna, Bihar. This University was established in 2021. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Bihar Engineering University Highlights
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University Name
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Bihar Engineering University
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Established
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2021
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Location
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Patna, Bihar
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BEU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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