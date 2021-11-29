Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BFUHS Punjab Ward Attendant Result 2021 Out, Download @bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Punjab Ward Attendant Result 2021 has been released by Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) on bfuhs.ac.in. Check Link Below.

Created On: Nov 29, 2021 20:04 IST
BFUHS Punjab Ward Attendant Result 2021
BFUHS Punjab Ward Attendant Result 2021

BFUHS Punjab Ward Attendant Result 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has uploaded a list of qualified candidates in written exam held for the post of Ward Attendant. Those who appeared in BFUHS Ward Attendant Exam 2021 can download Punjab Ward Attendant Result from official website www.bfuhs.ac.in or through BFUHS Punjab Ward Attendant Result Link below:

BFUHS Punjab Ward Attendant Result Download Link

BFUHS Punjab Ward Attendant Result Notice PDF Link

The university has also issued the list of candidates whose discrepancy have been found during examination. The discrepancy relates to photograph, category left blank in online application form by the candidate. Such candidates are advised to visit IT Cell, University office on any working days (Monday-Friday, 9.00 to 5.00 pm) alongwith a copy of Aadhar Card, one extra photograph, admit card and reserve category
certificate (if applicable) for the removal of the discrepancy and declaration of the result.

How to Download BFUHS Result 2021 ?

  1. Visit official website of BFUHS i.e. bfuhs.ac.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Provisional Result of Ward Attendant Recruitment Test’ or ‘Notice and list regarding RL Result of Ward Attendant Candidates’
  3. Download BFUSH Punjab Ward Attendant Result PDF
  4. Check your result

In reference to the directions of Govt of Punjab, Deptt of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Punjab, University conducted written test for recruitment of 800 posts of Ward Attendant on 14 November 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 28 November 2021 which got postponed.

FAQ

How to Download Ward Attendant Result 201 ?

You can download BFUHS Ward Attendant Result PDF from the official website of the university.

What is my Ward Attendant Roll Number ?

You can check your number on your BFUHS Ward Attendant Admit Card 2021.

Next
