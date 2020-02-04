Bihar Board Exam 2020: Download Class 12 Sample Question Papers of All Subjects in PDF

Bihar Board Exam 2020: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the class 12th sample/model question papers for board exam 2020. Model question papers of all subjects of class 12 are released online to give students an overview of the examination pattern for the the Board Exam 2020. Following these latest Bihar Board Model Papers, students will not only get acquainted with the question paper design but also get an idea about the nature and type of questions expected in the upcoming board exam. Students should analyse the sample/model papers to prepare a strategy for writing perfect answers in exams.

In this article, we are providing all the latest model papers in PDF for Bihar Board 12th Science, Arts and Commerce students. All these model papers are published by Bihar Board and are based on the latest exam pattern.

Download BSEB class 12 model papers of all subjects from following links:

Bihar Board Exam 2020: Check Examination Dates

Bihar board class 12 examinations will be conducted in February 2020. Board has already released the dates of theory and practical examination dates for class 12 students. However, complete schedule of the examination is still to be released.

Given below are the examination dates for BSEB Class 12 Exam 2020:

Bihar Board Class 12 Theory Exam 2020: From February 3 to February 13, 2020

Bihar Board Class 12 Practical Exam 2020: From January 10 to January 21, 2020

Solve Sample/ Model papers to strengthen your exam preparations

Bihar Board model papers are like mock tests which make you familiar with the exam like situation so that you don’t panic at the day of examination. If you attempt the model question papers seriously, you can improve your speed and accuracy. You can learn to manage stress while solving complex or difficult problems. This will ultimately help you reduce the exam stress and help secure good marks in exams. So, students should try to attempt at least two-three model question papers while they prepare for board exams. To help students practice more sample papers, we are providing here the Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers 2019, for which subject-wise pdf links are provided below:

Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers 2019:

Subject Model paper download link Mathematics View/Download Chemistry View/Download Physics View/Download Biology View/Download Business Studies View/Download Accountancy View/Download Economics View/Download Entrepreneurship View/Download English View/Download Hindi View/Download Political Science View/Download Philosophy View/Download History View/Download Geography View/Download Economics View/Download English View/Download Yoga and Physical Education View/Download Agriculture View/Download Computer Science View/Download

Earlier, the Bihar Board released the dummy admit cards for class 10 and class 12 students. Dummy admit cards were released for students to check their details as registered with the board and apply for corrections, if required before the release of final admit cards.

