Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026 Out btsc.bihar.gov.in, Download PDF Result Link Here
Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026 download link has been released by the Bihar Technical Service Commission for the ECG Technician post on its official website. Candidates can download the result pdf through the official website of BTSC-https://btsc.bihar.gov.in. Check all details here.
Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026: The Bihar Technical Service Commission has declared the final results for the ECG Technician post on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of the selection process for the ECG Technician recruitment posts against Advertisement No. 04/2025 can download the result through the official website of BTSC-https://btsc.bihar.gov.in. The result has been released in pdf format containing the name and roll number, category-wise vacancy breakdown and the number of selected candidates.
Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026 Download Link
The pdf of the result for the post of ECG Technician under the Advt. No- 04/2025 is available on the official website. You can download the Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026 directly through the link given below-
|Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026
|Direct Link
How to Download Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026?
Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of the selection process can download the Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Final Result 2026 after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: First, visit the official website at https://btsc.bihar.gov.in/.
- Step 2: Go to the 'Result' or 'Latest Notification' section on the homepage.
- Step 3: Click on the link for the ECG Technician Final Result 2026.
- Step 4: Enter your registration number/roll number and password.
- Step 5: Click on the 'Login' or 'Submit' button.
- Step 6: The result or merit list will appear on the screen.
- Step 7: Do not forget to download the merit list PDF.
How to Check Roll Number in Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026?
If you have appeared in the ECG Technician recruitment posts exam against Advertisement No. 04/2025 , you can check your result status with the Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026 PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.