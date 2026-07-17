Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026 Out btsc.bihar.gov.in, Download PDF Result Link Here

Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026: The Bihar Technical Service Commission has declared the final results for the ECG Technician post on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of the selection process for the ECG Technician recruitment posts against Advertisement No. 04/2025 can download the result through the official website of BTSC-https://btsc.bihar.gov.in. The result has been released in pdf format containing the name and roll number, category-wise vacancy breakdown and the number of selected candidates.

Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026 Download Link

The pdf of the result for the post of ECG Technician under the Advt. No- 04/2025 is available on the official website. You can download the Bihar BTSC ECG Technician Result 2026 directly through the link given below-