Bihar DLRC Admit Card 2023: Download Link on BCECE Amin Hall Ticket bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Exam Date

BCECE Bihar Amin Admit Card 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card for the post of Amin on its official website. BCECEB is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Amin under the Dept. of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Govt. of Bihar from August 4, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the post of Special Survey Amin and others posts can download their admit card from the official website of BCECEB-https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Amin Admit Card 2023

Candidates who applied successfully for this significant recruitment drive across the state can download their admit card directly through the link given below.

BCECE Bihar Amin Admit Card 2023 - Download Link

It is noted that BCECEB will be conducting the written exam to recruit various posts including Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer/ Special Survey Kannoongo/ Special Survey Amin & Special Survey Clerk from August 4 to 17, 2023 across the state.

How To Download BCECE Bihar Amin Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of BCECEB- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'Download Admit Card for the Post of (Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer/Special survey Kannoongo/ Special survey Amin & Special survey Clerk)-2023 ' flashing on the homepage.

You will have to provide the login credentials to the link on the home page.

You will get your admit card in a new window.

Download and save it for future reference.

BCECE Bihar Amin Admit Card 2023 Exam Schedule

The written exam for the recruitment of various posts including Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer/Special survey kannoongo/Special Survey Amin & Special Survey Clerk will be conducted from August 4 to 17, 2023. Exams will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in various exam centres located in Patna.

Document to Carry With BCECE Bihar Amin Admit Card 2023

Candidates set to appear in the written exam for the Amin and other posts should note that they will have to download the admit card to appear in the exam centres. The admit card will provide you with all the details including exam venue, timing and other updates. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and others as mentioned in the notification.