Bihar KGBV Admit Card 2023 OUT: Get Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date & Other Details Here

Bihar KGBV Admit Cards 2023 has been released by the Bihar Education Project Council. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e., bepcniyojan.in/ For more information such as Exam Dates, Procedure to Download the Admit Card and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

Bihar KGBV Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Education Project Council in its latest notification has released the Provisional Admit Card for the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Bihar KGBV i.e., bepcniyojan.in/

Candidates can download the Admit Cards by entering their Registration Numbers and Passwords. The candidates must note that the print out of the admit card must be clear or in other words the Printout must not be blurred.

Bihar KGBV Various Vacancy Admit Card

Bihar KGBV Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Bihar Education Project Council for the Bihar KGBV Various Vacancy 2023. As many as 3976 vacancies have to be filled for the post of Warden-Teacher, Part-Time Assistant Teacher (Language), Part-Time Teacher (Social Science), Part-Time Teacher (Science & Maths), Accountant - Assistant, Peon, Night Guard, Head Cook, Assistant Cook

The BEPC has released the Provisional Admit Card on its official website which will be open to the candidates for correction till 28th February 2023. The Council will release the Bihar KGBV Final Admit Card on 1st March 2023. However, the candidates advised to download the Bihar KGBV Various Vacancy Admit Card well in advance to avoid the last moment rush.

Bihar KGBV Examination 2023

The Bihar KGBV Vacancy Examination is supposed to be conducted from 13th March 2023 to 17th March 2023. Thus, according to the official notification the admit cards have been released for the Bihar KGBV Examination that is to be held from 13th to 17th March 2023.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the Bihar KGBV Provisional Admit Card 2023. However, those candidates who wish to see the official notification can check it from the direct link given below.

How to Download the Bihar KGBV Recruitment Admit Card?

Go to the official website of Bihar KGBV i.e., bepcniyojan.in/ Go to the admit card download Portal and Enter Your Aadhar Number. Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply for Bihar KGBV Various Vacancy Admit Card

The candidates must download the admit card before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them in the examination hall. Candidates who are appearing for the Bihar KGBV Various Vacancy Admit Card Examination must not forget to carry a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph with them to the examination hall.