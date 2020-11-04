Bihar Police Constable 2020 PET Date Rescheduled @csbc.bih.nic.in, Admit Cards to Release on 10 November

Bihar Police Constable 2020 PET Date: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has rescheduled the Bihar Police Constable 2020 PET Date. All such candidates who have provisionally qualified for Bihar Police Constable 2020 PET will be able to download the call letters through the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notice released by the Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar Police Constable 2020 PET is scheduled to be held from 7 December to 30 January 2021 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna - 800002. Earlier, the Physical Efficiency Test was scheduled to be held from 15 July to 5 September 2020. The admit cards for the same was released on 21 June 2020.

Now, all those candidates have already downloaded the CSBC Bihar Constable PET 2020 Admit Card earlier, need not download the admit cards. Rest of the candidates who have not yet downloaded CSBC Bihar Constable PET 2020 Admit Card will be able to download their call letters from 10 November 2020.

Bihar Constable 2020 PET Admit Card

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will upload the admit cards at its official website.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in in the Bihar Police Tab. Candidates will be able to download Bihar Constable 2020 Admit Card after clicking on the link Download Your E-Admit Card for PET of Bihar Police Constable.

In case any candidate fails to download their admit card, they can get the copy of the admit card from Central Selection Board, Back Hoarding Road (Near Sachiwalaya Halt), Patna-800001 at 10 AM to 5 PM. For the convenience of the candidates, we will provide the direct link of downloading Bihar Constable 2020 Admit Card in this article. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for CSBC.

Bihar Constable 2020 Vacancy Details

This recruitment is being done to recruit 11880 vacancies of Constable in Bihar Police against the advertisement number 02/2019 dated 4 October 2019. The Bihar Constable 2020 Written Test was held on 12 January and 8 March 2020 at various exam centres. The result for the same was out on 8 June 2020.