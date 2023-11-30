Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2023 on bpssc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link to Download BPSSC Sub Inspector Call Letter

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2023 Link is released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. Check BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card Direct Link and Other details here.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission is conducting the exam for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) on 17 December across the state. Those who are going to attend the exam are required to download which will released i.e. on 01 December at 12 AM. BPSSC SI Admit Card Link is uploaded on the official website i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in. The official website reads, "आवश्यक सूचना: बिहार सरकार, गृह विभाग (आरक्षी शाखा) के अंतर्गत पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक के रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र को डाउनलोड करने हेतु इस लिंक का प्रयोग करें".

Candidates should note that the reporting time for the first shift is 8:30 am, while the reporting time for the second shift is 1:00 pm.

BPSSC SI Admit Card Download Link 2023

The admit card link is provided in this article. The candidates can download the admit card from this page. To download the admit card, candidates will have to log in to the provided link. As per the official notice, candidates will have to carry a copy of the admit card and one of their photo ID on the day of the exam to the exam centre.

BPSSC SI Exam Centre Details

Candidates should note that the admit card will not be sent through post. The Commission will also release the roll number-wise list of examination centers on December 2, 2023. After downloading the list of centres, please check the name of the examination center mentioned on the e-admit card and also check whether others are in line with it or not.

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2023 Highlights

Organization Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission Name of the Post Sub Inspector, Bihar Police Department Number of Vacancies 1275 Registration Dates 5 October to 5 November 2023 Admit Card Date 1 November 2023 Examination Date 17 November 2023 (10:00 am to 12:00 noon & 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm) Exam Mode Offline No. Of Questions 100 Total Marks 200 Marking Scheme +2 (Correct) -⅕ (Incorrect) Time 2 hours Official Website https://bpssc.bih.nic.in/

How to download Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2023?

Candidates follow the steps given below to download Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSSC bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023)'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save the admit card and take a printout.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2023: Important details on call letter

The following details will be mentioned on Bihar Police SI Admit Card, check them: