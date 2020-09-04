Bihar SSC Mains Exam Date 2020 Announced for 1st Inter Level CC Exam @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Details

Bihar SSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam Date Announced: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the Mains Exam date for the 1st Inter Level CC Examination on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the BSSC 1st Inter Level CC Mains Exam 2020 can check the short notification regarding the Mains Date available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)-bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the 1st Inter Level CC Examination-2014 will be tentatively conducted on 18 October 2020. Candidates who have qualified in the 1st Inter Level CC Prelims Examination can check the notification for the dates for the Mains Exam for the 1st Inter Level CC Examination-2014.

Earlier Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) had invited applications for the 12140 Posts under Adv. No.06060114 (1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (mains) Exam-2014.

Candidates qualified for the 1st Inter Level CC Mains Examination can check the details notification regarding the announcement of Exam Date on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

