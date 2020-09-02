BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 306 Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the 306 Assistant Professor Posts in Civil Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 on or before 05 October 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Civil Engineering with first class or Equivalent can apply Online for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020.



Notification details for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Advt no. 44/2020

Important Dates for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Registration Dates: 04 September-21 September 2020

Last date for remitting online application fee: 25 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 05 October 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 12 October 2020

Vacancy Details for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Assistant Professor-306 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Civil Engineering with first class or Equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts.

Age Limit (as on 01 August 2020) for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Minimum 22 Years

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply from 04 September-21 September 2020 with the official website of BPSC. Candidates should note that after submission of the online applications, they will have to submit the hard copy of the application to the office of Bihar Public Service Commission latest by 12 October 2020.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF Hyperlink given in the article for more details regarding the BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification.