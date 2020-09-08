APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 331 Posts, Apply for Combined Competitive Examination @apsc.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2020 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified for the 331 Posts of Combined Competitive Examination, 2020 on its official website. Candidates can apply for various posts including Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, Superintendent of Taxes, District Transport Officer, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Taxes, Sub Registrar and other posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC Recruitment 2020 on or before 10 October 2020 till 12:00 Midnight. Online Application will be commence from 10 September 2020.

Selection for the APSC Recruitment 2020 Notification will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in Preliminary Examination, Main (written) Examination and Personality Test (Interview).

Candidates applying for APSC Recruitment 2020 Notification should note that those who will selected finally for various Posts will get Pay scale 22,000/- 97,000/-, Grade Pay 9,100/-, PB-3 to Pay scale 30,000/- 1,10,000/-, Grade Pay 13,300/-, PB-4 as mentioned in the notification. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification details:

ADVT. NO.08/2020

Dated Guwahati, the 8th September, 2020

Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Applications: 10 September 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 October 2020



Vacancy Details:

Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade)-121

Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade)-69

Superintendent of Taxes-6

District Transport Officer-5

Labour Inspector-18

Inspector of Taxes-27

Inspector of Excise-7

Block Development Officer-33

Asstt. Employment Officer-4

Sub Registrar-31

Assistant Manager of Industries-10

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Nationality: The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Pay Scale:

Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade) Pay scale 30,000/- 1,10,000/-, Grade Pay 13,300/-, PB-4

Assam Police Service(Jr.Grade) Pay scale 30,000/- 1,10,000/-, Grade Pay 12,700/-, PB-4

Superintendent of Taxes Pay scale 30,000/- 1,10,000/-, Grade Pay 12,700/-, PB-4

District Transport Officer Pay scale 30,000/- 1,10,000/-, Grade Pay 12,700/-, PB-4

Assistant Manager of Industries Pay scale 22,000/- 97,000/-, Grade Pay 11,500/-, PB-3

Block Development Officer Pay scale 22,000/- 97,000/-, Grade Pay 10,900/-, PB-3

Asstt. Employment Officer Pay scale 22,000/- 97,000/-, Grade Pay 9,100/-, PB-3

Labour Inspector Pay scale 22,000/- 97,000/-, Grade Pay 9,100/-, PB-3

Inspector of Taxes Pay scale 22,000/- 97,000/-, Grade Pay 9,100/-, PB-3

nspector of Excise Pay scale 22,000/- 97,000/-, Grade Pay 9,100/-, PB-3

Sub Registrar Pay scale 22,000/- 97,000/-, Grade Pay 9,100/-, PB-3

Age Limit (as on 01.01.2020)

The candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 38 years.

APSC Recruitment 2020 Combined Competitive Examination Notification: PDF



How to Apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website https://apscrecruitment.in from 10 September 2020 to 10 October 2020 till 12:00 Midnight.