OPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 270 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Group-A of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service under the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts from 26 August 2020 to 25 September 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. Degree in Engineering (Civil) from any recognized University can apply for OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020 Notification.

Selection for the OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020 Notification will be done on the basis of Written Test and Viva Voce Test. The written will comprise of Prelims and main written exam. You can check all details for OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020 Notification including application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other here

Notification details for OPSC AEE Recruitment 2019 Notification:

Advertisement No-04 of 2020-21

Important Dates for OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Opening Date of Online Application Process: 26 August 2020

Last Date for Online Application: 25 September 2020

Vacancy Details for OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil)-270 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Degree in Engineering (Civil) from any recognized University or Institution recognized by the Government or they must be an Associated Member of the Institution of Engineers of India.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years on the 1st Day of January 2020. Check the notification for details of the relaxation in the age limit.

Selection Process:

Selection will be done on the basis of the performance in the Written Test and Viva Voce Test. The written Exam will comprise of Prelims and Main written exam.

OPSC AEE Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply with the official website www.opsc.gov.in from 26 August 2020 to 25 September 2020. Check the notification link for details in this regard.