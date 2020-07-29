SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts @sbi.co.in, Opportunity for Graduates

SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has notified for the 3850 Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts on its official website-sbi.co.in. Registration process for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts against Advertisement No- CRPD/ CBO/ 2020-21/ 20 is going on and you can apply on or before 16 August 2020.

All such candidates having Graduate or equivalent qualification have opportunity to become a part of the prestigious State Bank of India (SBI) as a Circle Based Officer posts.

In a bid to apply for 3850 Circle Based Officer vacancies under SBI CBO Recruitment 2020, you have to visit on the official website of SBI and follow the steps for the same.

You can check the details of the eligibility, vacancy break up, application fees and other for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts against Advertisement No- CRPD/ CBO/ 2020-21/ 20 given below.

Notification details for SBI Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Advertisement No: CRPD/ CBO/ 2020-21/ 20



Important Dates for SBI Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Opening date for Online Registration: 27 July 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 August 2020

Vacancy Details for SBI Recruitment 2020Notification:

3850 Circle Based Officer posts

Gujarat-750 Posts

Karnataka-750 Posts

Madhya Pradesh-296 Posts

Chhattisgarh-104 Posts

Tamil Nadu-55 Posts

Telangana-550 Posts

Rajasthan 300-Posts

Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai)-517 Posts

Goa-33 Posts



Eligibility Criteria for SBI Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent.

Age Limit for SBI Recruitment 2020 Notification (As on 01.08.2020):

Candidates should not be above 30 years of age as on August 1, 2020. For

Relaxation in Age Limit please check Official Notification.

SBI Officer Recruitment 2020 for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts: PDF





How to Apply for SBI Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Candidates can apply online with the official website only till 16 August 2020. Applying candidates should have valid email ID and mobile no. which should be kept active till the declaration of results. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.