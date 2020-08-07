Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 for 484 Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in, 12th Pass Can Apply

CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Notification: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has notified for the recruitment of 484 Forest Guard Posts under Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.

All such candidates having 12th Pass or equivalent certificate have golden chance to become a Forest Guard under CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Notification.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Notification on or before 04 September 2020.

Selection for the Forest Guard Posts under CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Notification will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test.

In a bid to apply for CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Notification against Advt No-03/2020, candidates should go through the complete published Advertisement including Eligibility criteria/Physical Standard and other to ensure your eligibility for the same.

Notification Details for CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020:

Advt No: 03/2020

Important Date for CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020:

Opening Date for Online Application: 21 July 2020

Last Date of Online Application: 04 September 2020

Vacancy Details for CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020:

Forest Guard-484 Posts



Eligibility Criteria for CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have 12th Class Passed/Intermediate from recognized Board/University/Council or equivalent.

Age Limit:

Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 23 Years for GEN

Check the notification link for details of the age for various category.

Physical Standard for CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020:

General/OBC Category

Height : 165 Cm

Chest : 81 Cm + Expansion- 05 Cm

Running Capacity : 25 Km. in 04 Hours

SC/ST Category

Height : 160 Cm

Chest : 79 Cm + Expansion- 5 Cm

Running Capacity : 25 Km. in 04 Hours

Female Candidates

Height : 155Cm (SC/ST), 160(Other)

Running Capacity : 14 Km. in 04 Hours

Selection Procedure for CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020:

Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test

CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: PDF

Online Application Link

You May Read Also

How to Apply for CSBC Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020:

The Eligible candidates can apply online through www.csbc.bih.nic.in on or before 04 September 2020. Check the notification link and follow the instructions for online application.