Bihar STET 2026: BSEB Starts Registration on August 17 at bsebstet.org, Check Eligibility, Last Date and Other Details

BSEB STET 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the online registration for the Bihar STET exam on August 17, 2026, as confirmed by the official social media handle of BSEB on X. The online application window will be open on the official website of BSEB- bsebstet.org.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) to determine the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers in Bihar government schools. The exam is conducted in two papers:

Paper 1: For teaching secondary (Classes 9–10) levels

Paper 2: For teaching senior secondary (Classes 11–12) levels

Bihar STET 2026 Overview

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the details of the Bihar STET notification 2026 on its official website. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the complete exam details and important information in the table below.