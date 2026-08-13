Bihar STET 2026: BSEB Starts Registration on August 17 at bsebstet.org, Check Eligibility, Last Date and Other Details
Bihar STET Registration 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the registration for the Bihar STET exam on August 17 on its official website. The official social media handle confirms on X. Check the notification PDF, apply online link, eligibility criteria, and other details.
BSEB STET 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the online registration for the Bihar STET exam on August 17, 2026, as confirmed by the official social media handle of BSEB on X. The online application window will be open on the official website of BSEB- bsebstet.org.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) to determine the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers in Bihar government schools. The exam is conducted in two papers:
Paper 1: For teaching secondary (Classes 9–10) levels
Paper 2: For teaching senior secondary (Classes 11–12) levels
Bihar STET 2026 Overview
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the details of the Bihar STET notification 2026 on its official website. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the complete exam details and important information in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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Exam Name
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Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET)
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Mode of Exam
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Offline
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Exam Dates
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To be announced soon
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Apply Online Start Date
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August 17, 2026
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Official Website
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bsebstet.org
Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for Bihar STET will be released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Meanwhile, candidates can check below the highlights of the Bihar STET 2025 eligibility criteria.
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Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria
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Educational Qualification
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Bachelor's degree with 50% marks and a B.Ed
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Age Limit
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Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
Steps to Apply for Bihar STET 2026
Candidates can apply online at the official website of the BSEB. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do Bihar STET Registration 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website: bsebstet.org
Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online Link’
Step 3: A new page will open; click on the “BSEB STET 2026” link.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.
Step 5: Download the duly filled exam form
Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference.
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc