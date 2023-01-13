BOM Officer Admit Card 2023 (Released) @bankofmaharashtra.in: Check Direct Download Link

BOM Officer Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in: Check Direct Download Link

BOM Officer Admit Card 2023: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) released the admit cards of the upcoming exam scheduled on 22 January 2023 for the post of Generalist Officer in Scale 2 and Scale 3. Candidates can download the Bank of Maharashtra Officer Admit Card using their login details registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

BOM Admit Card consists of the exam date, time and venue of the exam. Candidates can download the Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card through the provided link in the article.

There will be questions on 30 MCQs on English Language, 30 MCQs on Quantitative Aptitude, 30 MCQs on Reasoning Ability and 60 MCQs Professional Knowledge. The canduidates will be given 20 Minutes, 20 Minutes, 20 Minutes, and 60 Minutes to complete the test. The maximum marks of the exam are 150.

BOM Officer Admit Card Download - Click Here

Candidates should bring the call letter along with a photograph affixed thereon, a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it and the same (currently valid) photo ID in original.

How to Download BOM Officer Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of Bank of Maharashtra - bankofmaharashtra.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Link for Call Letter / Admit Card for the Post Generalist Officers in Scale II & III’

Step 3: Login into your account

Step 4: Download BOM Generalist Officer Admit Card 2023