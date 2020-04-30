BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Notification out at bpsc.bih.in: Apply Online for 270 Assistant Engineer Posts from 4 May

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assitant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application for BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 will be started from 4 May 2020 and close on 18 May 2020.

Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 270 vacancies have been notified under Bihar Public Service Commission. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details in this article.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 May 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 18 May 2020

Last date to pay online fee: 25 May 2020

Last date of online application: 2 June 2020

Last date of submission of hard copy of application: 10 June 2020

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer - 270 Posts

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Degree in the relevant subject of engineering are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - 21 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale - Level 09

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 18 May 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Application Fee