BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Notification out at bpsc.bih.in: Apply Online for 270 Assistant Engineer Posts from 4 May

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check details here.

Apr 30, 2020 17:58 IST
BPSC AE Recruitment 2020
BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assitant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application for BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 will be started from 4 May 2020 and close on 18 May 2020.

Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 270 vacancies have been notified under Bihar Public Service Commission. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details in this article.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 4 May 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 18 May 2020
  • Last date to pay online fee: 25 May 2020
  • Last date of online application: 2 June 2020
  • Last date of submission of hard copy of application: 10 June 2020

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Engineer - 270 Posts

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Degree in the relevant subject of engineering are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - 21 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale - Level 09

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 18 May 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General/OBC - Rs. 750/-
  • SC/ST candidates of bihar/Women of Bihar/Disability - Rs. 200/-

Job Summary
BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 Notification out at bpsc.bih.in: Apply Online for 270 Assistant Engineer Posts from 4 May
Notification DateApr 30, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionMay 8, 2020
Citypatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering

