BPSC APO Result 2021 Out: 3995 Qualified for Mains, Download Prelims Merit List, Cut Off, Final Answer Key PDF @bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result and final answer keys of prelims written exam for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO). All candidates, who appeared in BPSC APO Exam on  on 07 February 2021, can download BPSC Result from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Created On: Apr 27, 2021 20:26 IST
BPSC APO Result 2021
BPSC APO Result 2021 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result and final answer keys of prelims written exam for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO). All candidates, who appeared in BPSC APO Exam on  on 07 February 2021 (Sunday), can download BPSC Result from the official website i.e .bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC APO Result Link and BPSC APO Final Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download BPSC APO Prelims Result, directly, through the link below:

BPSC APO Result Download Link

BPSC APO Final Answer Key Download Link:

General Studies

Law

BPSC APO Pre Exam Marks

The commission will soon upload the marksheet of all the candidates on its website. The candidates can check BPSC APO Marks using their Roll number/Registration Number and Date of Birth.

BPSC APO Mains Exam

A total of 3995 qualified to appear for the mains exam. BPSC APO Mains Exam Date shall be announced later on the official website. The candidates shall be required to fill BPSC APO Online Application Form within a given time frame.

BPSC APO Cut-Off

Category

Cut-Off Marks

UR

138.750

UR Female

125

EWS

78.750

SC

78.750

SC Female

-

ST

105.875

EBC

78.750

EBC Female

-

BC

78.875

BC Female

 -

BCL

88.125

How to Download BPSC APO Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’
  3. Download BPSC APO Result PDF
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates

BPSC APO Recruitment 2020 is being done to fill a total of 533 vacancies against advertisement number 01/2020.

FAQ

How to Download BPSC APO Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the link 'Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination' Download BPSC APO Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

How can I check my BPSC APO Marks ?

BPSC APO Marks Link shall be activated soon on official website

What is BPSC APO Mains Exam Date ?

The date shall be announced soon.

What is my BPSC APO Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number on BPSC APO Admit Card 2021.

What is BPSC APO Result PDF Link ?

You can download BPSC APO Result through the link - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-04-27-01.pdf
