BPSC APO Result 2021 Out: 3995 Qualified for Mains, Download Prelims Merit List, Cut Off, Final Answer Key PDF @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC APO Result 2021 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result and final answer keys of prelims written exam for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO). All candidates, who appeared in BPSC APO Exam on on 07 February 2021 (Sunday), can download BPSC Result from the official website i.e .bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC APO Result Link and BPSC APO Final Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download BPSC APO Prelims Result, directly, through the link below:

BPSC APO Result Download Link

BPSC APO Final Answer Key Download Link:

General Studies

Law

BPSC APO Pre Exam Marks



The commission will soon upload the marksheet of all the candidates on its website. The candidates can check BPSC APO Marks using their Roll number/Registration Number and Date of Birth.

BPSC APO Mains Exam

A total of 3995 qualified to appear for the mains exam. BPSC APO Mains Exam Date shall be announced later on the official website. The candidates shall be required to fill BPSC APO Online Application Form within a given time frame.

BPSC APO Cut-Off

Category Cut-Off Marks UR 138.750 UR Female 125 EWS 78.750 SC 78.750 SC Female - ST 105.875 EBC 78.750 EBC Female - BC 78.875 BC Female - BCL 88.125

How to Download BPSC APO Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the link ‘Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’ Download BPSC APO Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

BPSC APO Recruitment 2020 is being done to fill a total of 533 vacancies against advertisement number 01/2020.