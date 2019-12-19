BPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam Answer Key 2019 Released, Raise Objection @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam Answer Key 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the uploaded the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Engineer for Mechanical and Civil. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC AE Main Exam can check the answer through BPSC official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam Answer Key PDFs are also given below. Candidates can download BPSC AE Main Answer Key of A, B, C and D Sets for all the exams General Hindi, General English, General Studies, Engineering Science, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering.

General Hindi

General English

General Studies

General Engineering Science

Mechanical Engineering (Paper-V)

Mechanical Engineering (Paper-VI)

Civil Engineering (Paper-V)

Civil Engineering (Paper-VI)

Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against any answer. They are required to send their objections along with necessary documents/proof containing their name roll number and address to the Secretary-cum-Exam Controller. The objection for all the 6 subjects can be submitted upto 27 December 2019 till 05:00 PM.

After considering or analyzing all the representation or objections received, BPSC will announce the final keys of the exam. After that, BPSC AE Main Result will be declared.

BPSC had conducted Assistant Engineer Mains Exam from 05 to 09 August 2019.

How to Download BPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam Answer Key 2019 ?