BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 137 Vacancies Notified

How can I apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 11 September 2020.

What is the age limit required for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

To apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020, the candidate must be a minimum of 30 years and there will be no upper age limit for the candidates.

What is the qualification required for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Candidates with Ph.D. in a relevant subject and First Class or equivalent are eligible to apply.

How many vacancies are announced for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

A total of 137 vacancies are announced for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 out of which 17 vacancies are for Associate Professor (Electronics and Electrical Engineering) and 120 are for Associate Professor Civil Engineering.

What are the registration dates for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

The willing candidates can apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification from 25 August to 11 September 2020.