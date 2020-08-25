BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 137 Vacancies Notified

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Associate Professor (Electrical/Civil Engineering) in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Registration Dates: 25 August to 11 September 2020
- Last date for submission of application Fee: 16 September 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 23 September 2020
- Last date for submission of hard copy of the application: 30 September 2020
BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Associate Professor (Electronics and Electrical Engineering) - 17 Posts
- Associate Professor (Civil Engineering) - 120 Posts
BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Associate Professor (Electronics and Electrical Engineering) - PhD in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Electronics and Electrical Engineering.
- Associate Professor (Civil Engineering) - PhD in Civil Engineering and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Civil Engineering.
Experience - at least 6 research publications in SCI Journals/UGC/AICTE approved list of journals and minimum 8 years of experience in teaching/research/industry out of which at least 2 years shall be posted PhD experience.
BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 30 years
Salary - Rs. 1,31,400 Salary Level - 13 A 1
Download Official Notification PDF (1)
Download Official Notification PDF (2)
How to apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 11 September 2020. All candidates are advised to check the official notification PDFs for more details.