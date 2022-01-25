BPSC Project Manager Prelims Result 2022 Announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Cut Off and Merit List Here

BPSC Project Manager Prelims Result 2022 has been announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Cut Off Marks, Merit list, Marksheet, Mains Exam Date and Easy steps to download result here.

BPSC Project Manager Prelims Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2020). All those who appeared in the BPSC Project Manager Prelims Exam can download their result through the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Project Manager Prelims Exam was conducted on 3 August 2021 at various exam centres of the State. Wherein 11595 candidates have been appeared for the exam out of which 969 candidates have been successfully qualified for the mains exam. Candidates can download BPSC Project Manager Prelims Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download BPSC Project Manager Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2020)’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Cntrl+F+ Roll number and search. The BPSC Project Manager Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed. Download BPSC Project Manager Prelims Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

BPSC Project Manager Prelims Result 2022 Direct Download Link

BPSC Project Manager Prelims Cut Off Marks

Category Cut Off Marks Unreserved 88 Unreserved (Female) 77 EWS 83 EWS (Female) 70 SC 77 SC (Female) 60 ST 77 EBC 80 EBC (Female) 69 BC 84 BC (Female) 74 BCL 72 Disabled VI 61 Disabled DD 48 Disabled OH 56

How to Download Project Manager Prelims Marksheet 2022?

visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the Marksheet Section. Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on download BPSC Auditor Prelims Marksheet. Download BPSC Project Manager Prelims Marksheet 2022 and save it for future reference.

BPSC Project Manager Prelims Final Answer Key Released on bpsc.bih.nic, Download Subject Wise Keys Here

When will BPSC Project Manager Mains Exam be conducted?

The commission has not yet announced the main exam date. The commission will release a separate notice for BPSC Project Manager Mains Exam on its website. All provisionally qualified candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.