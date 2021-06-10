BPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer (DPRO) Posts, Apply Online

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer. Online applications are invited on BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in from 11 June 2021. Eligible candidates can register on or before 05 July 2021.
BPSC Recruitment 2021 for DPRO Posts
Important Dates
Last date for submission of online application - 05 July 2021
BPSC Vacancy Details
Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer - 31 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for BPSC DPRO Posts
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor Degree in Degree in Journalism / Mass Communication in Any Recognized University / Institute in India. Candidates can check more details notification
BPSC DPRO Age Limit:
- Minimum - 21 years
- Maximum for UR Male - 37 Years
- Maximum for OBC/UR Female - 40 Years
- Maximum for SC/ST - 42 Years
Selection Criteria for BPSC DPRO Posts
The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of Written Exam
How to apply for BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online latest by 05 July 2021.
Application Fee for BPSC DPRO Posts
- General - Rs. 750/-
- SC/ST of Bihar- Rs. 200/-
- Reserved and Unreserved candidates of Bihar - Rs. 200/-