Get qualified educational psychologist's advice. Send us your queries!

BPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer (DPRO) Posts, Apply Online

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is hiring for the post of Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer. Online applications are invited on BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before 05 July 2021

Created On: Jun 10, 2021 12:00 IST
BPSC Recruitment 2021
BPSC Recruitment 2021

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer. Online applications are invited on BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in from 11 June 2021. Eligible candidates can register on or before 05 July 2021.

BPSC Recruitment 2021 for DPRO Posts

BPSC DPRO Notice Download

BPSC Website

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application - 05 July 2021

BPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Director Cum District Public Relation Officer - 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC DPRO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor Degree in Degree in Journalism / Mass Communication in Any Recognized University / Institute in India. Candidates can check more details notification

BPSC DPRO Age Limit:

  • Minimum - 21 years
  • Maximum for UR Male - 37 Years
  • Maximum for OBC/UR Female - 40 Years
  • Maximum for SC/ST - 42 Years

Selection Criteria for BPSC DPRO Posts

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of Written Exam

How to apply for BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online latest by 05 July 2021.

Application Fee for BPSC DPRO Posts

  • General - Rs. 750/-
  • SC/ST of Bihar- Rs. 200/-
  • Reserved and Unreserved candidates of Bihar - Rs. 200/-

 

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 1 =
Post

Comments