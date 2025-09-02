Bihar BEd CET 2025 Vacant Seat Allotment List Out Today; Check cousnelling Status Here

The Bihar BEd CET 2025 vacant seat allotment list will be released today, September 2, 2025, on the official website. Students who joined the Bihar BEd CET 2025 counselling and are waiting to know which college they got can log in with their details and check the result.

Earlier, from 23 to 25 August 2025, students were allowed to change their choices and register again. The first allotment list was released on 27 August 2025. After that, students took part in the first admission and document check process between 28 August and 1 September 2025.

Bihar BEd CET 2025 Important Dates

Candidates must follow the Bihar BEd CET 2025 counselling and admission schedule given below: