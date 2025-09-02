Bihar BEd CET 2025 Vacant Seat Allotment List Out Today; Check cousnelling Status Here

The Bihar BEd CET 2025 vacant seat allotment list will be released today, September 2, 2025, on the official website. Students who joined the Bihar BEd CET 2025 counselling and are waiting to know which college they got can log in with their details and check the result.
Earlier, from 23 to 25 August 2025, students were allowed to change their choices and register again. The first allotment list was released on 27 August 2025. After that, students took part in the first admission and document check process between 28 August and 1 September 2025.
Bihar BEd CET 2025 Important Dates
Candidates must follow the Bihar BEd CET 2025 counselling and admission schedule given below:
|
Date
|
Particulars
|
23 to 25 August, 2025
|
Change/reshuffle college preference on the portal using login details. Students can select a maximum of two colleges in order of choice.
|
23 to 25 August, 2025
|
New candidates can register by paying the fee online. They can also choose up to two colleges with preference.
|
27 August, 2025
|
Allotted college/department displayed on the portal through login.
|
28 August to 01 September, 2025
|
Pay part fee of Rs. 3000 (non-refundable) online and complete document verification with admission at the given college.
|
02 September, 2025
|
If seats remain vacant, the next allotment list will be displayed on the portal.
|
03, 04, 08 & 09 September, 2025
|
Pay part fee of Rs. 3000 (non-refundable) online and report for document verification and admission at the allotted college.
Bihar BEd CET 2025 Counselling and Admission Steps
Students who get a college in the vacant seat round of Bihar BEd CET 2025 must follow these steps:
-
Check Allotment List: On September 2, 2025, go to the official website and log in to see which college you got.
-
Pay Admission Fee: Pay Rs. 3000 online. This amount is non-refundable, which means it cannot be returned.
-
Document Verification: Visit your allotted college with all required documents on September 3, 4, 8, or 9, 2025, to confirm your admission.
