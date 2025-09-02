IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

Bihar BEd CET 2025 Vacant Seat Allotment List Out Today; Check cousnelling Status Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 2, 2025, 16:30 IST

Bihar BEd CET 2025: The Bihar BEd CET 2025 vacant seat allotment list will be declared today, September 2, 2025, on the official website. Students can log in to check their allotted college, pay a non-refundable Rs. 3000 fee, and complete document verification on September 3, 4, 8, or 9, 2025. Earlier rounds included reshuffling, registration, and the first allotment.

Bihar BEd CET 2025 Vacant Seat Allotment List to be released today
Bihar BEd CET 2025 Vacant Seat Allotment List to be released today
Register for Result Updates

The Bihar BEd CET 2025 vacant seat allotment list will be released today, September 2, 2025, on the official website. Students who joined the Bihar BEd CET 2025 counselling and are waiting to know which college they got can log in with their details and check the result.

Earlier, from 23 to 25 August 2025, students were allowed to change their choices and register again. The first allotment list was released on 27 August 2025. After that, students took part in the first admission and document check process between 28 August and 1 September 2025.

Bihar BEd CET 2025 Important Dates

Candidates must follow the Bihar BEd CET 2025 counselling and admission schedule given below:

Date

Particulars

23 to 25 August, 2025

Change/reshuffle college preference on the portal using login details. Students can select a maximum of two colleges in order of choice.

23 to 25 August, 2025

New candidates can register by paying the fee online. They can also choose up to two colleges with preference.

27 August, 2025

Allotted college/department displayed on the portal through login.

28 August to 01 September, 2025

Pay part fee of Rs. 3000 (non-refundable) online and complete document verification with admission at the given college.

02 September, 2025

If seats remain vacant, the next allotment list will be displayed on the portal.

03, 04, 08 & 09 September, 2025

Pay part fee of Rs. 3000 (non-refundable) online and report for document verification and admission at the allotted college.

Bihar BEd CET 2025 Counselling and Admission Steps

Students who get a college in the vacant seat round of Bihar BEd CET 2025 must follow these steps:

  • Check Allotment List: On September 2, 2025, go to the official website and log in to see which college you got.

  • Pay Admission Fee: Pay Rs. 3000 online. This amount is non-refundable, which means it cannot be returned.

  • Document Verification: Visit your allotted college with all required documents on September 3, 4, 8, or 9, 2025, to confirm your admission.

Also read: KMAT Admit Card 2025 OUT Shortly, Download at kmatindia.com With User ID and Password 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News