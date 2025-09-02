IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Released, Choice Filling Open till September 8

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 2, 2025, 16:19 IST

Bihar NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 schedule released. Candidates can enter choices for allotment from September 5 to 8, 2025. Check complete schedule and details here. 

Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will begin the round 2 of counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. As per the schedule released, the Bihar NEET UG Resignation through Free Exit from Round-1 Counselling begins today. The online choice filling for seat allotment for round 2 counselling will open on September 5, 2025. 

Candidates when entering the choices must make sure they enter the course and colleges in the order of preference for admissions. Based on the choices entered the Bihar NEET UG round 2 provisional allotment result will be announced on September 12 and the candidates can download their allotment result from September 12 to 18, 2025. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission and complete the document verification from September 15 to 18, 2025. 

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Candidates participating in the second round of counselling can check the complete schedule here.

Events

Dates

Resignation through Free Exit from Round-1 Counselling

September 2 to 3, 2025

Date of online Choice filling for seat allotment (2nd Round) .

September 5, 2025

Last date of online Choice filling for seat allotment and locking (2nd Round)

September 8, 2025

2nd Round provisional Seat Allotment Result publication

September 12, 2025

Downloading of allotment order (2nd round)

September 12 to 18, 2025

Document Verification/Admission (2nd round)

September 15 to 18, 2025

