Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Released, Choice Filling Open till September 8

Bihar NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will begin the round 2 of counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses. As per the schedule released, the Bihar NEET UG Resignation through Free Exit from Round-1 Counselling begins today. The online choice filling for seat allotment for round 2 counselling will open on September 5, 2025.

Candidates when entering the choices must make sure they enter the course and colleges in the order of preference for admissions. Based on the choices entered the Bihar NEET UG round 2 provisional allotment result will be announced on September 12 and the candidates can download their allotment result from September 12 to 18, 2025. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission and complete the document verification from September 15 to 18, 2025.