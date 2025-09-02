Brain teaser word power riddles are a great way to challenge your vocabulary and problem-solving abilities! Word riddles aren't like normal puzzles; they're a way of playing with meanings, spellings, and associations which encourage you to think differently. Many word riddles appear simple at first. The trick is that a word riddle is designed to be clever, which allows a solution to be surprising, but satisfying. A classic example of a riddle is asking you to find a word that becomes a different word after removing letters, or adding letters or rearranging letters. Others may be puns, double meanings, or they may be everyday phrases with a twist. The reason you can find word riddles engaging is they require balance between logic and creativity. You must find patterns, while still reflecting. They are an excellent way to improve language skills, improve quick thinking, or have fun with a light work out, whenever you choose!

Check Out: Only the Top 5% Can Solve This Tricky Brain Teaser Riddle! Can You Figure It Out? Solve this Word-Play Brain Teaser in 11 Seconds What is 5-letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it? Do you want some help to find the answer? Here are two strong hints to point you in the right direction: Hint 1: It is a 5-letter word that describes time as well as clothing. Hint 2: If you add two letters to the word, it actually becomes "smaller" in meaning, although it is longer in spelling. COUNTOWN has begun! 3... 2... 1... Time’s up! Did you guess the answer correctly? Answer: Solve this Word-Play Brain Teaser in 11 Seconds Answer: SHORT.

(Adding “ER” makes it “SHORTER.”) The riddle says, “What 5-letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it?” At first, it seems to be confusing because, logically, if you are adding letters, then a word should become longer, not shorter.