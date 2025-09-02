Important Topics Asked in General Studies in IB ACIO Exam: Complete List Here

The Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) exam is one of the most respected competitive exams in India. General Studies carries special importance because it checks how much a candidate knows about history, polity, geography, economy, and current affairs. this section becomes the deciding factor. The smartest step is to understand the topics asked in General Studies in last year IB ACIO exam to prepare well. When candidates know what type of questions were asked earlier, theycan focus better on the most important areas and avoid wasting time. This article explains every subject that was covered in the previous exam, how many questions came from each area, and why they are important. Topics Asked in General Studies in Last Year IB ACIO Exam The General Studies section of IB ACIO is known for its wide coverage. The following are subject-by-subject topics asked in General Studies in last year IB ACIO exam.

Ancient History in Last Year IB ACIO General Studies Ancient History carried good weightage last year. It included factual as well as conceptual questions. The repeated topics asked in General Studies in last year IB ACIO exam included: Topic Key Areas Covered in Exam Indus Valley Civilization Sites (Harappa, Mohenjo-Daro, Lothal), town planning, economy, seals, artefacts Vedic Era Differences between Early and Later Vedic periods, social structure, religion, political system Buddhism Four Noble Truths, Eightfold Path, Buddhist Councils, Gautama Buddha’s life and teachings Jainism Founders like Mahavira, main principles (Ahimsa, Satya), sects (Shvetambara, Digambara) Mahajanapadas Sixteen great kingdoms, features of republics and monarchies, important centres Mauryan Empire Chandragupta Maurya’s administration, Ashoka’s Dhamma, Mauryan economy, Kautilya’s Arthashastra Guptas Gupta rulers, achievements in literature (Kalidasa), science (Aryabhata), art, and architecture

Medieval History in Last Year IB ACIO General Studies Medieval History was equally important, though slightly lighter compared to ancient and modern history. The following are some topics asked in the General Studies in last year IB ACIO exam were: Early Arab invasions in India.

Vijayanagar Empire

Delhi Sultanate

Mughal Empire

Later Mughals and regional kingdoms. Modern History in Last Year IB ACIO General Studies Modern History continues to be the backbone of General Studies. A large number of topics asked in General Studies in last year IB ACIO exam belonged here. The following are topics: Portuguese presence in India

Battle of Plassey and Bengal Renaissance.

East India Company

Sikh movements and Guru teachings.

Indian National Congress (INC)

Gandhian Movements

Pre-Independence leaders

Polity Questions in Last Year IB ACIO General Studies Polity had one of the highest weightages. It tested both static constitutional knowledge and applied understanding. The topics asked in General Studies in last year IB ACIO exam included: Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles.

Constitutional Articles and Schedules.

British-era Acts.

Borrowed Features of the Indian Constitution.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha – powers and roles.

Preamble and its philosophy.

Panchayati Raj institutions.

Role of President, Prime Minister, and Governor.

Important Amendments. This makes Polity a high-scoring but vast section. Candidates should prepare from NCERTs, Laxmikant, and updated current affairs. Geography Topics in Last Year IB ACIO General Studies Geography was balanced between world and Indian contexts. The following are key topics asked in General Studies in last year IB ACIO exam:

World Geography

Indian Geography

Census data and population.

Important straits and natural resources. Geography questions often mix maps, physical features, and economic geography, so preparation must be holistic. Economics Topics in Last Year IB ACIO General Studies Economy focused on both theory and application. The topics asked in General Studies in last year IB ACIO exam were: RBI and banking structure.

Taxes and Five-Year Plans.

Sectors of economy.

HDI (Human Development Index).

Trade organisations like WTO, IMF.

Reports and indexes.

Securities and financial instruments. Static GK and Culture in Last Year IB ACIO General Studies Static GK and culture questions may look simple, but they can be tricky. The following are some topics asked in General Studies in last year IB ACIO exam included:

Festivals and fairs.

Temples, monuments, and architecture.

Languages and personalities.

Art forms and paintings.

