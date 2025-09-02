Largest Dam in India: India has many dams that supply water, generate electricity, and help in farming. Out of all, the largest dam in India is the Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand. This dam is the pride of India because it is the tallest dam in the country and also among the biggest dams in Asia. It plays a vital role in meeting water and power needs for millions of people. Which is the Largest Dam in India? The Tehri Dam is built on the Bhagirathi River, which is a holy tributary of the Ganga. With a height of 260.5 meters (855 feet), it stands as the tallest dam in India. The length of the dam is around 575 metres, and it can store about 4.0 cubic km of water, which is huge compared to many other dams. This dam generates over 1,000 MW of hydroelectric power, and its capacity can go up to 2,400 MW. It provides drinking water to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, along with irrigation to nearby regions. Tehri Dam is also important because it helps control floods and ensures water supply during dry months.

One of the Biggest Dams in Asia The Tehri Dam is not only the largest in India but also considered one of the biggest dams in Asia. Its huge storage and hydroelectric project make it a world-class engineering marvel. Because of its importance, Tehri Dam is often ranked among the top dams in the world, and it attracts tourists as well. This dam is a symbol of modern India’s development and energy security. It shows how India uses natural resources like rivers to create power and water supply for millions of people. Hirakud Dam The Hirakud Dam, located in Odisha, is famous as the longest dam in India. It is built across the Mahanadi River, and its total length is around 25.8 km, which makes it one of the longest dams in the world. The size of Hirakud is so big that it looks like a small sea from the top.

This dam is extremely useful for irrigation, flood control, and power generation in Odisha and nearby states. The Hirakud reservoir also supports fisheries and is a tourist spot. It plays an important role in protecting people from floods of the Mahanadi River. Indira Sagar Dam The Indira Sagar Dam is built on the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh. It is famous for having the largest reservoir in India by volume, making it a massive water project. Its storage capacity is unmatched, which makes it vital for water supply and irrigation. The dam provides drinking water, supports irrigation for thousands of villages, and generates electricity. Because of its huge storage, it is often called the “water powerhouse” of Madhya Pradesh. Interesting Facts About Tehri Dam The Tehri Dam is not only the largest dam in India but also an engineering wonder. Here are some amazing facts about Tehri Dam that make it unique: