Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 For Manager And Other Posts, Pay Scale Rs.90000-240000, Check Eligibility

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd has invited online application for the Manager And Other Posts on its official website. Check Braithwaite & Co. Ltd recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022
Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification: Braithwaite & Co. Ltd,  a Govt. of India Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Dy. General Manager, Sr. Manager & Others in the Employment News (24 September-30 September 2022). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 05 October 2022. 
 
Candidates willing to apply for Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
 
Notification Details Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 : 
CIN:U74210WB1976GOI030798
 
Important Dates Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 October 2022
 
Vacancy Details Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification:  
Dy. General Manager (Civil):02
(E6 Grade) /Sr. Manager (Civil) (E5 Grade) 
Dy. General Manager (Electrical): 02
Sr. Manager (Maintenance):01
Sr. Manager (Mechanical):01
 
Eligibility Criteria Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Dy. General Manager (Civil):Degree in Civil Engineering.
Dy. General Manager (Electrical): Degree in Electrical Engineering.
Sr. Manager (Maintenance):Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Sr. Manager (Mechanical):Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility etc for the posts. 
 
Scale of Pay (2017 Pay Scale) Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification:  
E6 Grade: Rs.90000---240000/-; Minimum Salary (Basic+DA): Rs.119250/----approx.
E5 Grade: Rs.80000---220000/-; Minimum Salary (Basic+DA): Rs.106000/----approx.
Emoluments: In addition of Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, HRA as admissible; other benefits include Provident fund, Company’s accommodation in lieu of HRA, medical, Perks & Allowances under Cafeteria Approach, Gratuity etc.
 
 
 
How to Apply Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Candidates can apply in the prescribed “Application Blank” available in the web address
https://www.braithwaiteindia.com/jobs_opening on or before 05 October 2022.

