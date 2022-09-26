Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 For Manager And Other Posts, Pay Scale Rs.90000-240000, Check Eligibility

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd has invited online application for the Manager And Other Posts on its official website. Check Braithwaite & Co. Ltd recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification: Braithwaite & Co. Ltd, a Govt. of India Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Dy. General Manager, Sr. Manager & Others in the Employment News (24 September-30 September 2022). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 05 October 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Notification Details Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 :

CIN:U74210WB1976GOI030798

Important Dates Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 October 2022

Vacancy Details Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Dy. General Manager (Civil):02

(E6 Grade) /Sr. Manager (Civil) (E5 Grade)

Dy. General Manager (Electrical): 02

Sr. Manager (Maintenance):01

Sr. Manager (Mechanical):01

Eligibility Criteria Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Dy. General Manager (Civil):Degree in Civil Engineering.

Dy. General Manager (Electrical): Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Sr. Manager (Maintenance):Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Sr. Manager (Mechanical):Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility etc for the posts.

Scale of Pay (2017 Pay Scale) Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification:

E6 Grade: Rs.90000---240000/-; Minimum Salary (Basic+DA): Rs.119250/----approx.

E5 Grade: Rs.80000---220000/-; Minimum Salary (Basic+DA): Rs.106000/----approx.

Emoluments: In addition of Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, HRA as admissible; other benefits include Provident fund, Company’s accommodation in lieu of HRA, medical, Perks & Allowances under Cafeteria Approach, Gratuity etc.

How to Apply Braithwaite & Co. Ltd Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Candidates can apply in the prescribed “Application Blank” available in the web address

https://www.braithwaiteindia.com/jobs_opening on or before 05 October 2022.