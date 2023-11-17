Brij University Revaluation Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Revaluation Result at msbuexam.in

Brij University Result 2023 OUT: Maharaja Surajmal Brij University (MSBU) declared the revaluation results of the various UG and PG courses like B.A, M.A, M.Sc, and M.Com on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the MSBU result 2023.

Brij University Result 2023 OUT: Maharaja Surajmal Brij University (MSBU), formerly Brij University has recently released the revaluation results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, M.A, M.Sc, and M.Com. Maharaja Surajmal Brij University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- msbuexam.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Brij University results 2023 by their roll number.

MSBU Revaluation Results 2023

As per the latest update, Maharaja Surajmal Brij University released the revaluation results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Maharaja Surajmal result PDF on the official exam portal of the University- msbuexam.in.

Maharaja Surajmal Brij University Result 2023 Click here

How to Download Maharaja Surajmal Brij University Result 2023.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses like B.A, M.A, M.Sc, and M.Com other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Brij University result PDF 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official exam portal of the University- msbuexam.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Main Results Result 2022-23’ given there.

Step 3: Check your course in the given list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on show result button

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Brij University Revaluation Result PDF

Check here the direct link for Brij University results for various examinations.

Course Result Links M.Com Previous And Final (Accountancy & Business Statistics, Business Administration, Eafm) Click here M.A.(Final) History, M.A.(Final) Mathematics, M.A.(Final) Geography, M.A.(Final) Public Administration, M.A.(Final) Drawing & Painting, M.A.(Final) English, M.A.(Final) Sociology, M.A.(Final) Philosophy, M.A.(Final) Hindi, M.A.(Final) Economics, M.A.(Final) Sanskrit, M.A.(Final) Political Science Click here M.A.(Previous) History, M.A.(Previous) Economics, M.A.(Previous) Drawing & Painting, M.A.(Previous) Hindi, M.A.(Previous) Sanskrit, M.A.(Previous) Political Science, M.A.(Previous) Sociology, M.A.(Previous) Mathematics, M.A.(Previous) Geography, M.A.(Previous) Public Administration, M.A.(Previous) English, M.A.(Previous) Philosophy Click here M.Sc Previous And Final (Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Zoology And Botany) Click here B.A Part 1, 2 and 3 Click here

Maharaja Surajmal Brij University: Highlights

Maharaja Surajmal Brij University (MSBU), formerly Brij University is located in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2012. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

MSBU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.