School Holiday on September 30th (Tuesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Festivals

By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 29, 2025, 17:15 IST

On 30 September 2025, schools observe a holiday for Durga Puja, giving students a festive break. Heavy rains in Mumbai and nearby districts, accompanied by IMD red and orange alerts, have caused waterlogging and travel delays. Authorities advise residents to stay indoors. This day combines celebration with safety precautions during the ongoing monsoon season. Check this article for detailed information about the School Holiday on September 30th (Tuesday).

School Holiday on September 30th (Tuesday)
School Holiday on September 30th (Tuesday)

School Holiday on September 30th (Tuesday): School Holiday 2025 on 30 September, 2025, coincides with heavy rains and the festive occasion of Durga Puja in many parts of India. Students in several states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, enjoy a day off from school to celebrate the festival with family and friends. 

In Maharashtra, however, the Mumbai region and nearby districts like Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri are experiencing very heavy rainfall. Roads are waterlogged, and traffic is moving slowly, causing delays in local trains and buses. 

For more information on school holidays, check the article below. It provides a state-wise update for 30 September 2025, including details for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other states. Students and parents can use it to plan festivals and academic schedules effectively.

Maharashtra School Holiday Due to Rain

Heavy rains are falling in Mumbai and nearby districts like Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri. Because of this, many roads are filled with water. Local trains and buses are running late, and traffic is moving very slowly. The BMC (Mumbai Municipal Corporation) has asked people to stay at home unless they need to go out.

IMD Weather Alert Maharashtra September 2025

The IMD has issued a red alert in Maharashtra for heavy rainfall. Cities like Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune are on high alert.

  • Red Alert: Nashik, Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar

  • Orange Alert: Thane, Raigad

  • Yellow Alert: Mumbai city and suburbs

Heavy rains are expected to continue till September 30, 2025.

Bihar School Holiday 2025

Schools in Bihar will remain closed from 27 September to 2 October 2025 to celebrate Durga Puja and Navaratri, giving students time to participate in the festive rituals with their families. In some districts, the holiday period is extended till 5 October 2025, allowing students extra days to enjoy the celebrations and rejuvenate before resuming their academic routine.

School Closed in UP Tomorrow

In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain closed on 29 and 30 September 2025 for Durga Puja, including Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami. This two-day break allows students to take part in festive celebrations with their families, enjoy traditional rituals, and rest before returning to their regular academic schedule.

Durga Puja Holiday 2025 in India

Durga Puja is one of India’s biggest festivals. In 2025, school holidays start from September 27 and continue till early October in many states.

Date

Day

Occasion

States Where Schools Closed

30 September

Tuesday

Maha Ashtami

Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan

1 October

Wednesday

Maha Navami

Multiple states

2 October

Thursday

Vijayadashami & Gandhi Jayanti

All India

30 September 2025 offers students a festive break for Durga Puja while Maharashtra experiences heavy rains. Residents are advised to follow IMD alerts and stay safe. This day highlights the importance of celebrating festivals responsibly and taking precautions during extreme weather conditions.

