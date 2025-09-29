School Holiday on September 30th (Tuesday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Festivals

School Holiday on September 30th (Tuesday): School Holiday 2025 on 30 September, 2025, coincides with heavy rains and the festive occasion of Durga Puja in many parts of India. Students in several states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, enjoy a day off from school to celebrate the festival with family and friends. In Maharashtra, however, the Mumbai region and nearby districts like Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri are experiencing very heavy rainfall. Roads are waterlogged, and traffic is moving slowly, causing delays in local trains and buses. For more information on school holidays, check the article below. It provides a state-wise update for 30 September 2025, including details for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other states. Students and parents can use it to plan festivals and academic schedules effectively.

Maharashtra School Holiday Due to Rain Heavy rains are falling in Mumbai and nearby districts like Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Ratnagiri. Because of this, many roads are filled with water. Local trains and buses are running late, and traffic is moving very slowly. The BMC (Mumbai Municipal Corporation) has asked people to stay at home unless they need to go out. IMD Weather Alert Maharashtra September 2025 The IMD has issued a red alert in Maharashtra for heavy rainfall. Cities like Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune are on high alert. Red Alert: Nashik, Palghar, Dhule, Nandurbar

Orange Alert: Thane, Raigad

Yellow Alert: Mumbai city and suburbs Heavy rains are expected to continue till September 30, 2025. Bihar School Holiday 2025 Schools in Bihar will remain closed from 27 September to 2 October 2025 to celebrate Durga Puja and Navaratri, giving students time to participate in the festive rituals with their families. In some districts, the holiday period is extended till 5 October 2025, allowing students extra days to enjoy the celebrations and rejuvenate before resuming their academic routine.