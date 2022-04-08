Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

BRO Recruitment 2022 for 300+ Multi-Skill Worker, Short Notification Released!

Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) is hiring 303 Multi Skilled Worker. Candidates can check short notice, vacancy break-up and other details here.

Created On: Apr 8, 2022 22:57 IST
BRO Recruitment 2022
BRO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO), General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) has published a short notification for the post of Multi Skilled Worker in the employment newspaper. As per the notification, a total of 303 vacancies shall be filled for the said posts. Out of the total, 147 vacancies are for Mason and 155 vacancies for Nursing Assistant Posts.

Only Indian Male nationals are eligible to apply for this recruitment driver. They can apply for BRO GREF Recruitment 2022 in the prescribed format, once the application is active.

BRO Notification shall be released soon on the official website - http://www.bro.gov.in along with important dates, eligibility and other details

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - to release soon
  • Last Date of Application - to release soon

BRO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 303

Multi Skilled Worker (Mason)  - 147

  • UR-26
  • SC-30
  • ST-15
  • OBC-56
  • EWS-20

Multi Skilled Worker (Nursing Assistant)  -155

  • UR-56
  • SC-26,
  • ST-13
  • OBC-44
  • EWS-16

FAQ

What is BRO Application Application Last Date ?

to be released

What is the starting date for BRO Application ?

to be announced

How many vacancies are available for BRO Multi Skill Worker ?

303
