Join Indian Army Recruitment 2022: 159 Tradesman & Other Group C Posts in HQ Western, South Western, Eastern Command

Indian Army is hiring 159 Group C Posts in Haryana, Jaipur and Kolkata under HQ Western, South Western & Eastern Command Respectively. Check Details Here.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Big Opportunity for the government jobs seekers in the Indian Army as the Army Headquarter of Western Command (Haryana), South Western Command (Jaipur) and HQ Bengal Sub Area, HQ Eastern Command (Kolkata) has issued the notification for the recruitment of various Group C Posts in the employment newspaper dated 09 April to 15 April 2022.

A total of 159 vacancies are available. Out of a total, 70 vacancies are for the posts of Ward Sahayika, Health Inspector under HQ Western Command, 52 are for 2 Vacancy of Chowkidar, Cook, LDC, Safaiwali, Tradesman Mate, Ward Sahayika, Washerman, Health Inspector, Barber Posts under HQ South Western Command and 37 vacancies for Stenographer, LDC, Messenger, Daftry, Safaiwala, Gardener under HQ Eastern Command.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application for Eastern Command - 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. (29 April 2022)

Last Date for Submitting Application for South Western Command - 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. (29 May 2022)

Last Date for Submitting Application for Western Command - 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. (29 May 2022)

Indian Army Group C 2022 Vacancy Details

HQ Western Command -

Name of the Post/Unit No. of posts Pay Matrix Ward Sahayika 167 MH Pathankot 06 L-1 Ward Sahayika 172 MH Gurdaspur 04 L-1 Ward Sahayika Army Hosp (R&R) Delhi 05 L-1 Ward Sahayika BH Delhi 02 L-1 Ward Sahayika CH Chandimandir 01 L-1 Ward Sahayika MH Ambala 03 L-1 Ward Sahayika MH Amritsar 02 L-1 Ward Sahayika MH Bakloh 01 L-1 Ward Sahayika MH Jalandhar 11 L-1 Ward Sahayika MH Patiala 12 L-1 Ward Sahayika MH Yol 03 L-1 Ward Sahayika 171 MH Samba 01 L-1 Health Inspector Health Sec Patiala C/o MH Patiala 02* L-4 Health Inspector Health Sec Gur­daspur C/o 172 MH Gurdaspur 02* L-4 Health Inspector Health Sec Delhi C/o BH Delhi 02* L-4 Health Inspector Health Sec Yol C/o MH Yol 02 L-4 Health Inspector 131 SHO Pathankot 02* L-4 Health Inspector 136 SHO Jammu 01 L-4 Health Inspector SHO Ambala 01 L-4 Health Inspector SHO Chandimandir 01 L-4 Health Inspector Delhi Cantt 01 L-4 Health Inspector SHO Firozpur 02* Health Inspector SHO Jalandhar 01 L-4 Health Inspector SHO Sakurbasti 02 L-4

HQ South Western Command

Name of the Post Vacancies Pay Matrix Chowkidar 09 L-1 Cook 02 L-2/L-1 LDC 01 L-2 Safaiwali 03 L-1 Tradesman Mate 04 L-1 Ward Sahayika 16* L-1 Washerman 04 L-1 Health Inspector 12* L-4 Barber 01 L-1

HQ Eastern Command

Name of Post Department Vacancy Steno Grapher Grade 2 HQ Bengal Sub Area (HQ BSA)-01 HQ Eastern Command (EC)-02 HQ EC -01 HQ EC -01 HQ EC – 03 Gen-03 EWS-01 SC-01 OBC-03 LDC HQ EC-08 Gen-01 Gen (EWS)-02 OBC-02 OBC (ESM)-01 ST-01 SC-01 Messen- ger HQ EC-15 Gen-04 Gen (EWS)-03 OBC-06 OBC (ESM)-01 ST-01 Daftry HQ BSA-01 Gen-01 Safai- wala HQ EC-01 HQ EC-01 HQ BSA-01 Gen [PWD (HH)] – 01 OBC (ESM)-01 OBC-01 Gardener HQ EC-02 Gen -1 OBC-01

Indian Army Group C Educational Qualification

Ward Sahayika - The candidate should be 10th passed

Health Inspector - 10th passed and Sanitary Inspector Course Certificate

Chowkidar - 10th passed

Safaiwala - 10th passed

Tradesman Mate - 10th passed

Washerman - 10th passed

Barber - 10th passed and proficiency in barber trade

Cook - 10th passed and know cooking

LDC - 12th passed and English Typing 35 wpm or Hindi Typing 30 wpm

Stenographer - 12th passed and skill dictation 10mts @80 wpm. Transcription: 50 mts in English and 65 mts in Hindi on a computer

Messenger - 10th passed

Daftry - 10th passed

Gardener - 10th passed

How to Apply for Indian Army HQ Western, South Western and Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can send their application to the concerned command by post to: