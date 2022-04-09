Join Indian Army Recruitment 2022: 159 Tradesman & Other Group C Posts in HQ Western, South Western, Eastern Command

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Big Opportunity for the government jobs seekers in the Indian Army as the Army Headquarter of Western Command (Haryana), South Western Command (Jaipur) and HQ Bengal Sub Area, HQ Eastern Command (Kolkata) has issued the notification for the recruitment of various Group C Posts in the employment newspaper dated 09 April to 15 April 2022.
A total of 159 vacancies are available. Out of a total, 70 vacancies are for the posts of Ward Sahayika, Health Inspector under HQ Western Command, 52 are for 2 Vacancy of Chowkidar, Cook, LDC, Safaiwali, Tradesman Mate, Ward Sahayika, Washerman, Health Inspector, Barber Posts under HQ South Western Command and 37 vacancies for Stenographer, LDC, Messenger, Daftry, Safaiwala, Gardener under HQ Eastern Command.
Western Command Recruitment 2022 Notification
South Western Command Recruitment 2022 Notification
Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 Notification
Important Dates
Last Date for Submitting Application for Eastern Command - 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. (29 April 2022)
Last Date for Submitting Application for South Western Command - 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. (29 May 2022)
Last Date for Submitting Application for Western Command - 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. (29 May 2022)
Indian Army Group C 2022 Vacancy Details
HQ Western Command -
|Name of the Post/Unit
|No. of posts
|Pay Matrix
|Ward Sahayika 167 MH Pathankot
|06
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika 172 MH Gurdaspur
|04
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika Army Hosp (R&R) Delhi
|05
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika BH Delhi
|02
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika CH Chandimandir
|01
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika MH Ambala
|03
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika MH Amritsar
|02
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika MH Bakloh
|01
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika MH Jalandhar
|11
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika MH Patiala
|12
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika MH Yol
|03
|L-1
|Ward Sahayika 171 MH Samba
|01
|L-1
|Health Inspector Health Sec Patiala C/o MH Patiala
|02*
|L-4
|Health Inspector Health Sec Gurdaspur C/o 172 MH Gurdaspur
|02*
|L-4
|Health Inspector Health Sec Delhi C/o BH Delhi
|02*
|L-4
|Health Inspector Health Sec Yol C/o MH Yol
|02
|L-4
|Health Inspector 131 SHO Pathankot
|02*
|L-4
|Health Inspector 136 SHO Jammu
|01
|L-4
|Health Inspector SHO Ambala
|01
|L-4
|Health Inspector SHO Chandimandir
|01
|L-4
|Health Inspector Delhi Cantt
|01
|L-4
|Health Inspector SHO Firozpur
|02*
|Health Inspector SHO Jalandhar
|01
|L-4
|Health Inspector SHO Sakurbasti
|02
|L-4
HQ South Western Command
|
Name of the Post
|
Vacancies
|
Pay
Matrix
|
Chowkidar
|
09
|
L-1
|
Cook
|
02
|
L-2/L-1
|
LDC
|
01
|
L-2
|
Safaiwali
|
03
|
L-1
|
Tradesman Mate
|
04
|
L-1
|
Ward Sahayika
|
16*
|
L-1
|
Washerman
|
04
|
L-1
|
Health Inspector
|
12*
|
L-4
|
Barber
|
01
|
L-1
HQ Eastern Command
|
Name of Post
|
Department
|
Vacancy
|
Steno Grapher Grade 2
|
HQ Bengal Sub Area (HQ BSA)-01
HQ Eastern Command (EC)-02
HQ EC -01
HQ EC -01
HQ EC – 03
|
Gen-03
EWS-01
SC-01
OBC-03
|
LDC
|
HQ EC-08
|
Gen-01
Gen (EWS)-02
OBC-02
OBC (ESM)-01
ST-01
SC-01
|
Messen-
ger
|
HQ EC-15
|
Gen-04
Gen (EWS)-03
OBC-06
OBC (ESM)-01
ST-01
|
Daftry
|
HQ BSA-01
|
Gen-01
|
Safai-
wala
|
HQ EC-01
HQ EC-01
HQ BSA-01
|
Gen [PWD (HH)] – 01
OBC (ESM)-01
OBC-01
|
Gardener
|
HQ EC-02
|
Gen -1
OBC-01
Indian Army Group C Educational Qualification
- Ward Sahayika - The candidate should be 10th passed
- Health Inspector - 10th passed and Sanitary Inspector Course Certificate
- Chowkidar - 10th passed
- Safaiwala - 10th passed
- Tradesman Mate - 10th passed
- Washerman - 10th passed
- Barber - 10th passed and proficiency in barber trade
- Cook - 10th passed and know cooking
- LDC - 12th passed and English Typing 35 wpm or Hindi Typing 30 wpm
- Stenographer - 12th passed and skill dictation 10mts @80 wpm. Transcription: 50 mts in English and 65 mts in Hindi on a computer
- Messenger - 10th passed
- Daftry - 10th passed
- Gardener - 10th passed
How to Apply for Indian Army HQ Western, South Western and Eastern Command Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can send their application to the concerned command by post to:
- Western Command: Commandant, Command Hospital (WC) Chandimandir, Panchkula (Haryana)-134107
- Eastern Command: HQ Bengal Sub Area, 246 AJC Bose Road, Alipore, Kolkata-700 027
- South Western Command: Medical Branch, Headquarter South Western Command, Jaipur (Rajasthan) PIN-302012.