Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Garhwal Rifles Recruitment Notification 2022 Out for Clerk, Steno and Other Posts, 10th Passed Apply Now!

Garhwal Rifle is hiring Stenographer Grade 2, Clerk, Clerk, Blacksmith, Cook, Bootmaker, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper and Range Chowkidar. Details Here.

Created On: Apr 9, 2022 19:18 IST
Garhwal Rifle Recruitment 2022
Garhwal Rifle Recruitment 2022

Garhwal Rifles Recruitment 2022 Notification: Commandant, The Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Lansdowne (Uttarakhand) has issued a notice in the employment newspaper (09 to 15 April 2022). Openings are available for the post of Stenographer Grade 2, Clerk, Clerk, Blacksmith, Cook, Bootmaker, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper and Range Chowkidar.

10th and 12th passed applicants can apply for Garhwal Rifles Bharti 2022 within three weeks of this notification.

Garhwal Rifles Notification Download

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within three weeks from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

Also See:

BRO Recruitment 2022 for 300+ Posts 

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for 159 Group C Posts Across Indian

Garhwal Rifles Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Stenographer Grade 2 - 1
  • Clerk - 2
  • Blacksmith - 1
  • Cook - 3
  • Bootmaker - 1
  • Washerman - 1
  • Barber - 2
  • Sweeper - 2
  • Range Chowkidar - 1

Garhwal Rifles Recruitment 2022 Salary:

  • Stenographer - Rs. 25900 to Rs. 81100 Per Month
  • Clerk, Cook and Bootmaker - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200 Per Month
  • Blacksmith, Barber, Sweeper, Rang Chowkidar - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900 Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for Garhwal Rifles Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

  • Stenographer Grade - The candidates should be 12th passed. Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 wpm in shorthand Hindi or English. Transcription (On Computer):- 50 minutes in English. 65 minutes in Hindi.
  • Clerk -  The candidates should be 12th passed.Typing: 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hind
  • Blacksmith - 10th passed and Diploma/certificate in respective trade from recognized ITI.
  • Cook - 10th  passed and Must have knowledge of Indian cooking and proficiency in trade.
  • Bootmaker - 10th passed and Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replace the equipment and boots.
  • Washerman - 10th passed and Must be able to wash Military/ Civilian clothes thoroughly well.
  • Barber - 10th passed and with proficiency in barber’s trade job
  • Sweeper - 10th passed
  • Range Chowkidar - 10th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Garhwal Rifles Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of  a written exam

How to Apply for Garhwal Rifles Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates should send the filled-in application to the Commandant The Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Lansdowne, Dist- Pauri Garhwal Uttarakhand, PIN -24615.

FAQ

What is Garhwal Rifle Application Last Date ?

within three weeks from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper

What is Garhwal Rifle Group C Age Limit?

18 to 25 years

What is the Clerk's Salary ?

Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200 Per Month

What is the qualification for Steno Posts?

12th Class and Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 wpm in shorthand Hindi or English. Transcription (On Computer):- 50 minutes in English. 65 minutes in Hindi.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (19)

Post Comment

4 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • PRADEEP KARADAApr 15, 2022
    Blacksmith
    Reply
  • RitikApr 15, 2022
    Garhwal University
    Reply
  • Monu LohaniyaApr 13, 2022
    Range chowdkider
    Reply
  • Monu LohaniyaApr 13, 2022
    Sweeper
    Reply
  • Subhajit singApr 13, 2022
    Army
    Reply
    Replies:
    RitikApr 15, 2022
    Army
    Subhajit singApr 13, 2022
    Clerk
Load More