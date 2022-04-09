Garhwal Rifles Recruitment Notification 2022 Out for Clerk, Steno and Other Posts, 10th Passed Apply Now!

Garhwal Rifle is hiring Stenographer Grade 2, Clerk, Clerk, Blacksmith, Cook, Bootmaker, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper and Range Chowkidar. Details Here.

Garhwal Rifles Recruitment 2022 Notification: Commandant, The Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Lansdowne (Uttarakhand) has issued a notice in the employment newspaper (09 to 15 April 2022). Openings are available for the post of Stenographer Grade 2, Clerk, Clerk, Blacksmith, Cook, Bootmaker, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper and Range Chowkidar.

10th and 12th passed applicants can apply for Garhwal Rifles Bharti 2022 within three weeks of this notification.

Garhwal Rifles Notification Download

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within three weeks from the date of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

Garhwal Rifles Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade 2 - 1

Clerk - 2

Blacksmith - 1

Cook - 3

Bootmaker - 1

Washerman - 1

Barber - 2

Sweeper - 2

Range Chowkidar - 1

Garhwal Rifles Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Stenographer - Rs. 25900 to Rs. 81100 Per Month

Clerk, Cook and Bootmaker - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200 Per Month

Blacksmith, Barber, Sweeper, Rang Chowkidar - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900 Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for Garhwal Rifles Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade - The candidates should be 12th passed. Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 wpm in shorthand Hindi or English. Transcription (On Computer):- 50 minutes in English. 65 minutes in Hindi.

Clerk - The candidates should be 12th passed.Typing: 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hind

Blacksmith - 10th passed and Diploma/certificate in respective trade from recognized ITI.

Cook - 10th passed and Must have knowledge of Indian cooking and proficiency in trade.

Bootmaker - 10th passed and Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replace the equipment and boots.

Washerman - 10th passed and Must be able to wash Military/ Civilian clothes thoroughly well.

Barber - 10th passed and with proficiency in barber’s trade job

Sweeper - 10th passed

Range Chowkidar - 10th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Garhwal Rifles Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam

How to Apply for Garhwal Rifles Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates should send the filled-in application to the Commandant The Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Lansdowne, Dist- Pauri Garhwal Uttarakhand, PIN -24615.