BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date Announced, Download Odisha Board 10 Marksheet at bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date Announced: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the class 10th board exam results on May 18, 2023. The information regarding the date has been shared by Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Once released, students can check download their BSE Odisha 10th marksheet at: bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in.
Also Check;
- HBSE Result 2023
- HBSE 10th Result 2023
- HBSE 10th Result 2023 Official Links
- bseh.org.in HSBE 10th Result 2023 Link
- HBSE 10th Result 2023 Time Live Update
- HBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Update
- HBSE Bhiwani 10th Result 2023 Mark Sheet
- HBSE 10th Result 2023 Bhiwani Board
- HBSE 10th Result 2023 in Hindi Live
- bseh.org.in 10th Result 2023 लिंक
- 10th Class Result 2023 HBSE
- HBSE 10th Result 2023 in Hindi Live Update
- HBSE 10th Result 2023 Time
- Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2023
- HBSE 10th Toppers List 2023
- bseh.org.in 10th Result 2023 Link in Hindi
- HBSE 10th टॉपर्स लिस्ट 2023
Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, “The evaluation process of the Class 10 board has almost been completed and they are expecting the result any day in the third week of May. The exact date for the result announcement will be revealed soon by the Board of Secondary Education.”
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date
As per media reports, a total of 5.4 lakh students appeared in the Odisha matric exams. Check table below to know result date:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
BSE Odisha HSC Result
|
May 18, 2023
|
Odisha 10 Exam
|
March 10 to 20, 2023
Where to check Odisha 10th Result 2023 SA2?
After the announcement of result, students can check and download their BSE Odisha HSC marksheet on the official websites provided below:
- bseodisha.ac.in
- orissaresults.nic.in
- bseodisha.nic.in
How to download BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 Marksheet online?
Students can check the BSE Matric result by following the steps provided below:
- Step 1: Go to any of the official websites: bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on result link, on the homepage
- Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter the required credentials
- Step 5: Submit it
- Step 6: BSE Odisha Class 10 marksheet will appear on the screen.
What is the minimum marks required to pass in BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023?
To pass the exam, students have to secure a minimum of 33% marks in all the subjects. In case anyone fails to do so, they have to appear for supplementary exams. The details will about the same will be provided soon after the declaration of Matric result.