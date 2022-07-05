Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 - To be Declared Tomorrow
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be releasing the Odisha Board 10th result 2022 on the official website- bseodisha.nic.in. The link for students to check the Odisha 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website of Odisha Board. To get the BSE Odisha result 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 registration number and DoB in the result link provided.
Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to download the Odisha Board class 10 results 2022 will also be provided on this page. Candidates can bookmark this page for further updates on the Odisha HSC results 2022.
|
Board name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha
|
Class 10 result name
|
Odisha Board HSC Result 2022
|
Website
|
bseodisha.nic.in
|
Mode of result
|
online
|
Credentials required
|
Roll number and date of birth
The Odisha Board class 10 examinations is being conducted in March 2022, while the results of the exams are expected to be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the exams here.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
BSE Odisha10th exams 2022
|
March 3-15 2022
|
Odisha Board 10th Class result date
|
May 2022
Odisha Board class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Odisha Board. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha Board 10th results.
Step 1st: Visit the Odisha BSE official website
Step 2nd: Click on the Odisha class 10 result link
Step 3rd: Enter the class 10 registration number and date of birth in the link provided
Step 4th: The Odisha BSE results will be displayed
Step 5th: Download the Odisha Board class 10 results 2022 for further reference
Candidates can also follow the steps provided here and refer to the images provided here to check the Odisha Board class 10 Results 2022.
Step 1st: Visit the Odisha Board BSE official website
Step 2nd: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3rd: Click on the Odisha 10th relevant result link
Step 4th: Login using the registration number and DoB details
Step 5th: Download the Odisha board HSC result 2022 for further reference
Candidates will also be able to check the Odisha BSE result 2022 via SMS. Students are required to enter the registration number in the message window. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha Board 10th result via SMS.
Step 1st: Open a new message window on your phone.
Step 2nd: Type OR01 (Roll No) in the message body.
Step 3rd: Send this message to 5676750
Students who have appeared for the Odisha Board 10th exams 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result sheets. The details mentioned on the Odisha HSC result 2022 are as follows -
Along with the Odisha Board class 10 results 2022, students will also be provided with the complete statistics of the students and their performance in the exams. Candidates can check below the Class 10 result statistics from the previous year here.
Odisha Class 10 Results Statistics previous years
|
Year
|
Overall Pass%
|
Pass% for boys/Number of boys passed
|
Pass % for girls/Number of girls passed
|
Number of students appeared
|
2021
|
97.89%
|
2,80,352
|
2,81,658
|
5,74,125
|
2020
|
78.76
|
77.8
|
81.98
|
5,60,905
|
2019
|
70.78
|
65.26
|
72.65
|
3,97,125
|
2018
|
92.47
|
49.34
|
51
|
5,90,367
|
2017
|
93
|
90
|
92
|
563,758
|
2016
|
86.37
|
84
|
87
|
6,10,126
|
2015
|
88.16
|
86
|
88
|
6,03,486
|
2014
|
85.13
|
84
|
85
|
565,963
After checking the Odisha Board class 10 result 2022, students will be issued the original marksheets and certificate by the board through their schools.
Odisha board will also be conducting the Class 10 answer sheet scrutiny and the compartmental exams for the students. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any errors or wish to appear for the compartmental exams are required to visit the official website and submit the applications.
Odisha Board class 10 answer sheet scrutiny is conducted for the candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any totalling errors. The applications for the Odisha Board class 10 rechecking and revaluation will be released on the official website of the board.
Candidates are required to first complete the Odisha board class 10 scrutiny applications after which the answer sheets will be taken for re-evaluation. The Odisha Board class 10 revaluation results will be declared on the official website soon after the evaluation is completed.
Odisha board will be conducting the class 10 compartmental/ supplementary exams for students who want to improve their scores or where unable to secure the required marks in the exams. Candidates appearing for the Odisha board class 10 supplementary exams are first required to visit the website and complete the applications.
The board will conduct the Odisha class 10 compartment exams soon after the main results are declared so that the results can be released on time.
Odisha Board class 10 toppers list will be announced along with the results of the class 10 exams. The board will be releasing the Odisha class 10 toppers list as per the districts. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha board class 10 exams can watch this space to check the results.
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on the other hand is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board conducts the High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) and other related examinations. The board also develops the curriculum, and supervises the implementation of state academic policies and conducts examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was set up in 1982 and was established as per the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982. The CHSE, Odisha regulates and monitors the policies to develop Higher Secondary Education in the state of Odisha.
