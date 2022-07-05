    Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 (Tomorrow): Know BSE Odisha Result Date, How to Check, Direct Link Here

    Updated: Jul 5, 2022 17:46 IST

    Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 - To be Declared Tomorrow

    Orissa Board 10th Result 2022
    Orissa Board 10th Result 2022
    Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be releasing the Odisha Board 10th result 2022 on the official website- bseodisha.nic.in. The link for students to check the Odisha 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website of Odisha Board. To get the BSE Odisha result 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 registration number and DoB in the result link provided.

    Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to download the Odisha Board class 10 results 2022 will also be provided on this page. Candidates can bookmark this page for further updates on the Odisha HSC results 2022.

    Board name

    Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

    Class 10 result name

    Odisha Board HSC Result 2022

    Website

    bseodisha.nic.in

    Mode of result

    online

    Credentials required

    Roll number and date of birth

    Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

    The Odisha Board class 10 examinations is being conducted in March 2022, while the results of the exams are expected to be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of the exams here.

    Particulars

    Dates

    BSE Odisha10th  exams 2022

    March 3-15 2022

    Odisha Board 10th Class result date

    May 2022

    How To Check Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Odisha Board class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Odisha Board. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha Board 10th results.

    Step 1st: Visit the Odisha BSE official website

    Step 2nd: Click on the Odisha class 10 result link

    Step 3rd: Enter the class 10 registration number and date of birth in the link provided

    Step 4th: The Odisha BSE results will be displayed

    Step 5th: Download the Odisha Board class 10 results 2022 for further reference

    Odisha Board Result 2022 for Class 10 Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Candidates can also follow the steps provided here and refer to the images provided here to check the Odisha Board class 10 Results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the Odisha Board BSE official website

    Step 2nd: Click on the result link on the homepage

    Step 2nd: Click on the result link on the homepage

    Step 3rd: Click on the Odisha 10th relevant result link

    Odisha Board HSC (10th) Result 2022

    Step 4th: Login using the registration number and DoB details

    Odisha Board HSC (10th) Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Odisha board HSC result 2022 for further reference

    How To Check Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 Via SMS?

    Candidates will also be able to check the Odisha BSE result 2022 via SMS. Students are required to enter the registration number in the message window. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Odisha Board 10th result via SMS.

    Step 1st: Open a new message window on your phone.

    Step 2nd: Type OR01 (Roll No) in the message body.

    Step 3rd: Send this message to 5676750

    What details will be mentioned in the Odisha 10th Result 2022? 

    Students who have appeared for the Odisha Board 10th exams 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the result sheets. The details mentioned on the Odisha HSC result 2022 are as follows -

    • Candidate name
    • Candidate roll number
    • Name of examination
    • School details
    • List of subjects
    • Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Total marks secured
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status of students

    Odisha Board 10th Results Statistics

    Along with the Odisha Board class 10 results 2022, students will also be provided with the complete statistics of the students and their performance in the exams. Candidates can check below the Class 10 result statistics from the previous year here.

    Odisha Class 10 Results Statistics previous years

    Year

    Overall Pass%

    Pass% for boys/Number of boys passed

    Pass % for girls/Number of girls passed

    Number of students appeared

    2021

    97.89%

    2,80,352

    2,81,658

    5,74,125

    2020

    78.76

    77.8

    81.98

    5,60,905

    2019

    70.78

    65.26

    72.65

    3,97,125

    2018

    92.47

    49.34

    51

    5,90,367

    2017

    93

    90

    92

    563,758

    2016

    86.37

    84

    87

    6,10,126

    2015

    88.16

    86

    88

    6,03,486

    2014

    85.13

    84

    85

    565,963

    What After the Announcement of Odisha HSC Results 2022?

    After checking the Odisha Board class 10 result 2022, students will be issued the original marksheets and certificate by the board through their schools.

    Odisha board will also be conducting the Class 10 answer sheet scrutiny and the compartmental exams for the students. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any errors or wish to appear for the compartmental exams are required to visit the official website and submit the applications.

    Odisha BSE Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Odisha Board class 10 answer sheet scrutiny is conducted for the candidates who want to get their answer sheets  re-checked for any totalling errors. The applications for the Odisha Board class 10 rechecking and revaluation will be released on the official website of the board.

    Candidates are required to first complete the Odisha board class 10 scrutiny applications after which the answer sheets will be taken for re-evaluation. The Odisha Board class 10 revaluation results will be declared on the official website soon after the evaluation is completed.

    Odisha Board 10th Results 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Odisha board will be conducting the class 10 compartmental/ supplementary exams for students who want to improve their scores or where unable to secure the required marks in the exams. Candidates appearing for the Odisha board class 10 supplementary exams are first required to visit the website and complete the applications.

    The board will conduct the Odisha class 10 compartment exams soon after the main results are declared so that the results can be released on time.

    Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 - Toppers

    Odisha Board class 10 toppers list will be announced along with the results of the class 10 exams. The board will be releasing the Odisha class 10 toppers list as per the districts. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha board class 10 exams can watch this space to check the results.

    About Odisha Board School Examination Board (CHSE Odisha)

    The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on the other hand is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The board conducts the High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) and other related examinations. The board also develops the curriculum, and supervises the implementation of state academic policies and conducts examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was set up in 1982 and was established as per the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982. The CHSE, Odisha regulates and monitors the policies to develop Higher Secondary Education in the state of Odisha.

    Read more

    FAQ

    When will the Odisha Board class 10 results 2022 be declared?

    The Odisha Board class 10 results 2022 will be declared on the official website by May 2022.

    Where to check Odisha Board 10th Results 2022?

    candidates can check the Odisha Board Class 10 results on the official website of the board. A direct link will also be available on this page for students to check the results.

    How to check the Odisha Board HSC results 2022?

    To check the Odisha Board HSC results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number and password in the link provided.

    What details are mentioned in the Odisha Board class 10 results 2022?

    The Odisha Board class 10 Results 2022 will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured and the qualifying status of the students.

    Will the Odisha Board release the original certificates?

    Odisha Board will issue the original certificates shortly after the results are declared.