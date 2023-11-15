Odisha Board 10th Date Sheet 2024: Tentative Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF

Odisha Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the Class 10 Odisha Board Date Sheet 2024 will be released in February 2024. The expected date for the Odisha Board Class 10 exams will be in Feb 2024. For more information on the Class 10 Odisha Board 2024 Date Sheet read this article.

Odisha Board 10th Exam Dates 2024: As per the media reports and the announcement made by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, the Class 10 Odisha Board date sheet 2024 will be published around February 20, 2024.

The Odisha Board announced that it will conclude the annual Madhyama, State Open School Certificate, and High School Certificate Examination for 2024 on March 4, 2024 (tentatively). Soon, the exam's specifics will be announced. The official website, bseodisha.ac.in, is where students can check and download the BSE class 10th Matric date sheet 2024, once it is available. For more information, read this article.

Odisha Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Highlights

Below are a few highlights related to the Odisha Board Class 10th date sheet 2024. The dates mentioned are tentative and subject to change.

Exam Name BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Board Exam Board Name Board of School Education, Odisha Date Sheet Released Date January 2024 (Tentative) Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Start Date February 20, 2024 (Tentative) BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Exam End Date March 2024 (Tentative) Official website bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha Board 10th Date Sheet 2024 (Tentative)

The students of Class 10 Odisha Board 2024 are looking for 2024 date sheet to plan their studies and revise accordingly. Based on last year’s Odisha Board Class 10 date sheet, we have created the below-mentioned Odisha Board Class 10 exam schedule 2024. Check this tentative Odisha Board Class 10 date sheet 2024.

Exam Dates First Shift (10 am – 12:30 pm) Second Shift (2 pm – 4:30 pm) February 2024 First Language (Bengali, Odia, Alt. English, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu) Paper-I (VOD) Sanskruta Vyakarana O Darshan February 2024 —- Paper-II (SHA) Sanskruta Sahityam February 2024 Population Edn, Second Language and (English, Hindi) Env. (Only for Hearing Impaired Candidates) Paper III (KKJ/AVJ) Prayogatmaka Sanskruta February 2024 TLV Theory (For Deaf & Dumb Candidates only), Third Language (Hindi, Parsi, Sanskrit, Odia)TT, TH, IT, RT, BW, BF, HC, AG, MS, PL & EH (Only for candidates from Vocational stream). Paper IV (MOR/MHN) Matrubhasha (Odia/Hindi) February 2024 — Paper V (MTH) Mathematics February 2024 Mathematics Paper VI Science February 2024 —- Paper VII Social Science March 2024 Science Paper VIII English March 2024 Visual Art-(Practical) 3rd Language, TLV (Practical) (10 AM to 12 Noon) — March 2024 Social Science —-

How to download BSE Odisha Matric Datesheet 2024?

Step 1: Visit bseodisha.ac.in, the official website of Odisha Board

Step 2: On the home page see the notification section or the latest updates below the notifications

Step 3: Click on the direct link “BSE Class 10th Matric date sheet 2024”

Step 4: Check and read the details mentioned

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference

