Odisha Board 10th Date Sheet 2024: Tentative Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Schedule PDF

Odisha Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2024: As per the media reports the Class 10 Odisha Board Date Sheet 2024 will be released in February 2024. The expected date for the Odisha Board Class 10 exams will be in Feb 2024. For more information on the Class 10 Odisha Board 2024 Date Sheet read this article. 

Get here BSE Odisha Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2024.
Get here BSE Odisha Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2024.

Odisha Board 10th Exam Dates 2024: As per the media reports and the announcement made by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, the Class 10 Odisha Board date sheet 2024 will be published around February 20, 2024.

The Odisha Board announced that it will conclude the annual Madhyama, State Open School Certificate, and High School Certificate Examination for 2024 on March 4, 2024 (tentatively). Soon, the exam's specifics will be announced. The official website, bseodisha.ac.in, is where students can check and download the BSE class 10th Matric date sheet 2024, once it is available. For more information, read this article.

Odisha Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: Highlights

Below are a few highlights related to the Odisha Board Class 10th date sheet 2024. The dates mentioned are tentative and subject to change. 

Shiv Khera

 

Exam Name

BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Board Exam

Board Name

Board of School Education, Odisha

Date Sheet Released Date

January 2024 (Tentative)

Odisha Board Class 10 Exam Start Date

February 20, 2024 (Tentative)

BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Exam End Date

March 2024 (Tentative)

Official website

bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha Board 10th Date Sheet 2024 (Tentative)

The students of Class 10 Odisha Board 2024 are looking for 2024 date sheet to plan their studies and revise accordingly. Based on last year’s Odisha Board Class 10 date sheet, we have created the below-mentioned Odisha Board Class 10 exam schedule 2024. Check this tentative Odisha Board Class 10 date sheet 2024.

Exam Dates

First Shift (10 am – 12:30 pm)

Second Shift (2 pm – 4:30 pm)

February 2024

First Language (Bengali, Odia, Alt. English, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu)

Paper-I (VOD) Sanskruta Vyakarana O Darshan

February 2024

—-

Paper-II (SHA) Sanskruta Sahityam

February 2024

Population Edn, Second Language and (English, Hindi) Env. (Only for Hearing Impaired Candidates)

Paper III (KKJ/AVJ) Prayogatmaka Sanskruta

February 2024

TLV Theory (For Deaf & Dumb Candidates only), Third Language (Hindi, Parsi, Sanskrit, Odia)TT, TH, IT, RT, BW, BF, HC, AG, MS, PL & EH (Only for candidates from Vocational stream).

Paper IV (MOR/MHN) Matrubhasha (Odia/Hindi)

February 2024

Paper V (MTH) Mathematics

February 2024

Mathematics

Paper VI Science

February 2024

—-

Paper VII Social Science

March 2024

Science

Paper VIII English

March 2024

Visual Art-(Practical) 3rd Language, TLV (Practical) (10 AM to 12 Noon)

March 2024

Social Science

—-

How to download BSE Odisha Matric Datesheet 2024? 

Step 1: Visit bseodisha.ac.in, the official website of Odisha Board

Step 2: On the home page see the notification section or the latest updates below the notifications

Step 3: Click on the direct link “BSE Class 10th Matric date sheet 2024”

Step 4: Check and read the details mentioned 

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference

Also Read: 

BSE Odisha Class 10th Board Exam 2024



Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next