Odisha CHSE Time Table 2024: Check Odisha Board 12th Time Table, Exam Academic Calendar

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Time Table 2024 : The Odisha CHSE Class 12 board exams for the 2023-24 academic session is scheduled to commence from February 14th, 2024. The board exam will be completed in about a month, ending on March 13, 2024. Check the academic calendar of CHSE Odisha and get all exam related details here.

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Time Table 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE Odisha) Class 12 exam dates are out on chseodisha.nic.in. The 12th class Odisha CHSE exams will be conducted from February 14 to March 13, 2023. All the theory examinations for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams will be conducted during this time. According to the official academic calendar shared by the Council, the Odisha HS result 2024 will be announced in the last week of April/first week of May 2024. Meanwhile, the CHSE Odisha plus 2 practicals will be conducted in the beginning of January 2024. Check the complete details about the Odisha +2 exam time table here.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Time Table 2024 - Overview

As of now, the complete Odisha CHSE plus 2 theory and practical exam date sheet has not been released. However, the Council has announced the Odisha 12th academic calendar wherein the tentative dates of the exam is provided. Once the detailed date sheet is out, students will be able to find the exam date, subject names along with their subject codes, and general guidelines in the Odisha HS board exam time table 2024.

The CHSE Odisha time table 2022-23 was published on December 30, 2022 and the theory board examinations were conducted from March 1 to April 5, 2023.

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Time Table 2023-24 Highlights Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE Odisha) Official Website https://chseodisha.nic.in Exam CHSE Plus Two Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2024 Class 12 or (+2) Item CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2024 CHSE Odisha Class 12 Time Table 2024 Release Date January 2024 (expected) CHSE Odisha Class 12 Practical Exam Date 1st week of January 2024 CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam 2024 Start Date February 14, 2024 CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam 2024 End Date March 13, 2024

How to Download CHSE Odisha Class 12 Time Table 2024?

To download the +2 exam time table of CHSE Odisha from CHSE Odisha's website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at https://chseodisha.nic.in/.

Step 2: Check the homepage for the link to download the Time Table of Class 12th and click on it.

Step 3: Download the PDF/Word file that opens up.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24

As soon as the CHSE Odisha date sheet for Class 12 board examinations is out, you can download the PDF easily by clicking on the link below: Download CHSE Odisha Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24 PDF

Odisha CHSE Academic Calendar 2023-24

Check the Odisha +2 Academic calendar below and download its PDF from the link given below the table.

Form fill-up Ex-regular Students (Online) 15.09.2023 - 30.09.2023 Form fill-up Regular Students (Online) 10.11.2023 - 25.11-2023 Submission of regular and ex-regular form fill-up documents at CHSE 27.11.2023 - 30.11.2023 Notification of Examination Programme of Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2024 Minimum 1 month before the commencement of theory examination Issue of Admit Card of Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2024 (Online) By 25.12.2023 Conduct of AHS practical exam 2024 1st week of January 2024 Submission of practical mark foils/scripts in the council 2nd/3rd week of January 2024 Commencement of AHS Exam (Theory) 14.02.2024 - 13.03.2024 Publication of A.J.S Exam 2024 Result Last week of April/first week of May 2024 Form fill-up for instant HS exam 3rd week of May 2024 Conduct of instant HS exam 2nd week of June 2024

More About Odisha CHSE

The Council of Higher Secondary Education functions as an autonomous institution under the supervision of the School and Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha. Its primary responsibilities include overseeing the examinations and results for +2 students, along with tasks such as affiliation and syllabus development. Established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act of 1982, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, is mandated to regulate, supervise, and enhance Higher Secondary Education across the state. Beginning its administrative operations on September 7th, 1982, within a rented facility in Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar, the Council subsequently constructed its independent administrative headquarters on Plot No. C-2, Samantapur, Bhubaneswar. This self-owned campus, named "PRAJNAPITHA," has been the operational base since January 2nd, 1996.