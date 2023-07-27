BSE Odisha Class 10th Board Exam 2024 To Be Conducted From February 20, Check Details Here

BSE Odisha 10th Board Exam 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday, July 27, 2023, has made an announcement regarding the dates of the class 10th board exams 2024. As per the media reports, the BSE Odisha board class 10th exams 2024 will commence from February 20, 2024.

As per the released notification, the Board informed that the annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination for 2024 will be concluded on March 4, 2024. The details of the exam will be notified soon. Once released, students can check and download the BSE class 10th Matric date sheet 2024 through the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

As per the reports, the BSE Odisha also said that the application forms for the examination will be filled by the students during October 2023 and the half-yearly examination of Class 10 and Madhyama will be conducted from September 13 to 16, 2023.

Odisha 10th Board Exam 2024 Dates

Students can check the BSE Odisha class 10th board exam dates in the table below:

Particulars Dates Annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination February 20, to March 4, 2024 Release of examination forms October 2023 Half-yearly examination of Class 10th and Madhyama September 13 to 16, 2023

How to download BSE Odisha Matric Datesheet 2024?

Once released, students can download the board exam datesheet from the official website. Check the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE, Odisha: bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link that reads, download BSE Class 10th Matric date sheet 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: The board exam datesheet 2024 pdf file will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it carefully

Step 5: Download it and print a hardcopy of it for future use

