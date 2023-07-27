Telangana Schools Closed Tomorrow Amidst Heavy Rainfall; Get Updates Here

Telangana Schools Closed: Due to the ongoing heavy rainfall in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to declare a school holiday for Friday, July 28th. This decision comes after the previous announcement of school closures on July 26th and 27th.

The continuous downpour in the state has led the KCR government to extend the school closure for tomorrow as well. For the latest updates on Telangana rains and school holiday schedules, please refer below.

Telangana schools will remain closed tomorrow, and with Muharram falling on Saturday, the schools are now scheduled to reopen on Monday. However, the final decision will be subject to weather conditions, and the state government will assess the situation accordingly."

To ensure the completion of the syllabus, some schools have resorted to conducting online classes. Students and parents are urged to stay in communication with the school administration to receive the latest updates.

IMD Issues Red Alert in Telangana

Telangana experienced a deluge during the early hours of Thursday, with two districts recording rainfall of over 60cm. Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu and Chityal mandal in Bhupalpally witnessed extremely heavy rainfall, measuring 64cm and 61cm respectively, in the past 24 hours. In light of the situation, citizens are strongly advised to stay at home and venture out only when absolutely necessary.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for nine out of the 33 districts in the state, as incessant rains continue to lead to swollen rivers in East and Central Telangana. Disturbing visuals of the heavy rains and their impact have surfaced on social media from various regions of the state. Among them, one video depicts a woman being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem due to the heavy downpour.

